Boys Soccer Neuqua Valley vs. Naperville Central 09.13.22

Naperville Central boys soccer host Neuqua Valley at Memorial Stadium where the Redhawks get their third-straight conference win. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

We got Tuesday night soccer on our hands with another DVC matchup. The Redhawks of Naperville Central boys soccer host the Neuqua Valley Wildcats at Memorial Stadium. The Wildcats are in search of their first conference win despite a tough start to the season while the Redhawks look to remain unbeaten in conference play.

First Half

Chase Adams takes on some Neuqua Valley defenders and takes a shot, but it goes just wide past Wildcats goalkeeper Nick Varrone.

Wildcats captain Tadiwa Nyamunduru is able to get past Redhawk defender Eli Jarrell and he rips a shot towards goal. Austin Waite gets a hand on it, but the ball bounces towards Garrett Lee and he taps in the rebound shot into the back of the net. Wildcats lead 1-0.

The Redhawks quickly respond as they push for an equalizer. Josh Weigel gets a pass from Jarrell and he buries his shot pass Varrone. We’re tied up at one.

Next play Patrick Bohan crosses the ball towards Joey LoDuca who challenges a defender. He gets a shot, but Varrone stands tall on that save to keep the score at 1-1.

The Redhawks strike again as LoDuca creates some space and gets past Ayel Kikama. He crosses the ball towards Nathan Kwon and he scores off a header to put the Redhawks back in front 2-1 as we close out the first half.

Second Half

Wildcats look to tie the game with a shot from Derek Sisbarro, but Redhawks goalkeeper Austin Waite is able to clutch this ball and keep it away from danger.

The Redhawks continue to push for that third goal as Weigel tries to get his second goal of the night, but his shot is just wide and he knows he was so close.

Next play, Weigel keeps attacking and crosses the ball towards Kwon who rips his shot pass the goalkeeper to extend the Redhawks lead 3-1. Weigel gets the assist on that one while Kwon scores his second goal of the night and the Redhawks fans are excited about it.

Weigel is at it again as he launches a long cross towards Elliott Krause, but he gets taken down in the box by Wildcat defender Jack Doll and the referee points to the penalty spot.

After a brief delay, Krause steps up on the penalty kick and buries his shot past Vincent Stanislao as the Redhawks score 4 straight goals after trailing early in the first half. They get their third-straight conference win as they beat the Wildcats 4-1.

