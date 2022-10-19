It’s post season time for boys soccer. Ninth seeded Waubonsie Valley takes on eighth seeded Plainfield East in the regional semifinals. Winner advances to the regional final against Naperville Central. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Plainfield East Comes Out Strong In The First Half

We start this game 11 minutes in. Michael Cullen has a long throw in that finds Tate Deasy in the box but his header is caught by Braxton Francis.

A couple of minutes later Trey Atkin passes off to Benjamin Basta who turns and shoots from distance finding the back of the net. What a strike by the junior to open up the scoring.

Just under five minutes to play and the Bengals are looking to double the lead. Martin Flores plays a give and go with Yandel Reyes who slots his shot bottom corner. Plainfield East goes into halftime with a 2-0 lead.

Waubonsie Looks For An Answer In The Second Half

Second half now and Reyes floats in a corner that finds the head of Juan Pablo Escobar but his effort is saved by Abrahm Tiburcio.

Nine minutes to play and the Warriors need a goal. Lachlan Ladd weaves his way through the defense and takes a shot that rings off of the post. WV still trailing by two.

Final minute and East is looking to close out the game. Yandel Reyes finds Benjamin Basta on top of the box and his low driven shot finds twine.

Plainfield East walks away with a 3-0 win over Waubonsie Valley and the Bengals move on to the regional finals.

