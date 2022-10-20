Boys Soccer Regional Semifinal West Aurora vs. Neuqua Valley 10.18.22

The boys soccer regional semifinal is at Metea Valley where West Aurora wins and moves on to the final. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Fall sports are coming to an end, but not without its best part, of course: The playoffs and the boys soccer regional semifinal. The Neuqua Valley Wildcats come in with back-to-back wins versus Plainfield Central and DeKalb. The West Aurora Blackhawks are also on a winning streak as they’re unbeaten in their last 6 games. Both teams finished third in their respective conferences.

First Half

We get started with a turnover pounced on by the Blackhawks as Omari Rashidi ignites the counter attack finding his brother Ayub Rashidi on the sidelines. He gives it right back to a Omari to get around the keeper and score the easy tap in as the Blackhawks lead 1-0.

The Wildcats come back looking for an answer and almost get one. A corner kick from Derek Sisbarro pinballs around the penalty box and lands at the feet of Thomas Melvin. Although, his shot is saved by the quick hands of Nico Martinez keeping the score at 1-0.

The Blackhawks come back flying downfield as Ayub Rashidi wins a penalty after being tripped up in the box. Senior midfielder Hector Huerta is up to the task as he buries home the spot kick past Nick Varrone. He doubles the Blackhawks’ lead to 2-0.

With only a few minutes left in the half, Isaac Romero finds himself clear on goal with only the keeper to beat, but sails his shot over. West Aurora still leads by two at the half.

Second Half

Blackhawks open up the second half on the attack. Pedro Delgado lobs a ball for Mauro Munoz who cuts in on his right foot and forces a tough save out of Varrone who’s still keeping the Wildcats in it.

Neuqua tries turning some defense into offense as Garrett Lee manuvers swiftly through the midfield to find Tadiwa Nyamunduru. He manages to get down the sideline and his cross finds Lee, but his first time effort goes wide of the post. Wildcats not giving up without a fig762153211ht.

West Aurora puts this game out of reach as Munoz finds Isaac Romero who cuts in on his right foot past the defender and puts it in the back of the net. Romero puts the final nail in the coffin as the Blackhawks win 3-0 and end the season for the Wildcats.

