Boys Soccer Waubonsie Valley vs. Naperville Central 09.06.22

We have our first boys soccer DVC clash of the season. Naperville Central welcomes in the Waubonsie Valley Warriors. Both teams are looking to start conference play with a win.

First Half

Not even a minute into the game and Waubonsie has the first good look. Lachlan Ladd puts in a cross that finds Amiel Nichani whose effort hits the crossbar and is cleared by the Redhawk defense.

Centrals turn on attack. Josh Weigel gets the ball on top of the D and his curling effort is saved by a diving Abraham Tiburcio. What a save by the Junior to keep the game scoreless.

Back and forth we go in the first half. Gean Scarpelli picks the ball up at midfield and dribbles his way into shooting position but his shot is saved by Austin Waite.

Still tied at zero with 12:43 left in the half. Joey LoDuca drives straight down the center of the field. And from 20 yards out he fires top shelf giving the Redhawks a 1-0 lead.

Central looking to double that lead. Eli Jarrell weaves his way through the Warrior defense but his attempt is pushed wide by Tiburcio.

Final minute of the half and Central has a corner. After the ball is cleared by the WV defense it falls straight to Josh Weigel who passes off to a wide open Michael Cavalleri who has the easy finish. 2-0 Naperville Central going into halftime.

Second Half

A minute into the second half and the Redhawks pick up right where they left off. Nathan Kwon somehow makes his way through two Warrior defenders before passing the ball into the back of the net extending the lead to three.

20 minutes to play in the game now. Carter Adams sends in a corner that eventually falls to Elliott Krause whose first shot is saved but his second effort is fired into the net. All of a sudden Central are up by four.

Red and white aren’t slowing down. Clay Scherf has his shot blocked. But picking up the loose ball is Owen Stephens who scores Centrals fifth goal of the game.

And that’s how we’ll end it. Naperville Central come out strong in their first DVC game of the season defeating Waubonsie Valley by a score of 5-0.

