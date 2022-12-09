Boys Swimming Waubonsie Valley vs. Naperville Central 12.08.22

Naperville Central boys swimming opens up their season at home against DVC foe Waubonsie Valley. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

200 Yard Medley Relay

Starting off the meet with the 200 medley relay, a race in which Waubonsie finished in 4th place at State a year ago. The Warriors prove they are still a strong relay team as Shaun Bahl, Tyler Bardak, Nathan and Ethan Huynh picks up the first win of the night.

200 Yard Freestyle

Next up is the 200 yard freestyle, this race was close throughout but in the end Sam Lohman pulls away from his teammate, Luke Martens. Lohman wins with a time of 1:49.23.

200 Yard IM

Sticking with the 200’s in the 200 yard IM. This race was dominated by the Warriors as Tyler Bardak finishes in first place, 12 seconds ahead of his teammate Ryan Lee who finishes in second.

50 Yard Freestyle

The shortest race of the meet is the 50 freestyle. Like always this race was a close one but in the end Ethan Huynh touches the wall first giving him a time of 22.65.

100 Yard Butterfly

Doubling the distance for the 100 fly. The entire race was a close one between Redhawk Sam Lendzion and Warrior Luke Martens. Touching the wall first is Lendzion who wins this race by .69.

100 Yard Freestyle

Moving onto the 100 yard freestyle. Once again we have a highly competitive race that comes down to the finish. Finishing 1.39 seconds ahead of Tyler Bardak is Max Goettsch who picks up a big win for Central.

100 Yard Backstroke

Flipping over for the backstroke. All of the swimmers are neck and neck for the first lap, but pulling away from the pack is Waubonsie’s Shaun Bahl who wins this one with a time of 55.95.

100 Yard Breaststroke

We end this meet with the 100 yard breaststroke. Starting strong off the block is the Huynh brothers. Finishing the race the way we started as the Huynh brothers pick up first and second, Nathan in first and Ethan in second.

Waubonsie Valley has a strong start to their season taking down Naperville Central by a score of 115-83.

