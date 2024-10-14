Brendan Bergnach scores on a solo run for Benet Academy soccer

Brendan Bergnach and Benet Academy soccer took on Naperville Central, where the Redwing senior scored a great solo goal! This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Brendan Bergnach scores a great goal off a solo run for Benet Academy Soccer

About six minutes into the second half, the Redwings are down by one but not for long! Bergnach gets the ball around half-field, splits between two Redhawks and goes towards goal. He accelerates past one more defender, and slots a right-footed shot into the bottom corner of the net! Let’s take another look at the goal.

It would tie the game at 1-1 as Naperville Central and Benet finish in a draw thanks to a great goal from Bergnach.

