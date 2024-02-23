Buzzer beater helps Plainfield North boys basketball get by Metea Valley in the regional semifinal

Playoff beards and mustaches are in full force, which means it’s time for boys basketball postseason. Metea Valley plays the host of its own regional and is looking for its first championship birth since 2014. Plainfield North basketball challenges the host and is riding high after picking wins over West Aurora and Yorkville to end the regular season. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Jeffrey Fleming gets buckets right away

The Tigers keep that momentum, starting with Jeffrey Fleming getting the bounce pass and goes off the glass to make it 8-2 in favor of Plainfield North.

More from Fleming as here he is below the rim and scoring after a pump fake. The Tigers lead 12-2, and that forces Metea Valley to call a timeout.

The Mustangs need to get something cooking, so Tre Watkins drives through the lane and floats it in to make it a 14-6 deficit after one quarter of play.

In the second quarter, James Parker finds Will Ashford and the senior connects from the downtown. The Mustangs inch a bit closer down 14-10.

Plainfield North gets back to scoring with Quintin Wiencek driving and scoring to go back up by double digits.

James Parker and Will Ashford get the Mustangs back in the game

Parker and Ashford were busy in quarter number two. Parker pulls up and puts it in. However, the Mustangs still trail at the halftime break.

After the break Ashford is back to his regular scheduled scoring, using his whole body to get the basket to fall. Metea Valley is back within four, trailing 25-21.

Plainfield North maintains the second half lead

Jeffrey Fleming is still on the court and is still hitting tough shots for Plainfield North. That extends the Tiger lead to 29-23.

Josh Holmes is looking for someone in a black jersey and he finds Wiencek who shoots for three and it’s good. Plainfield North holds its largest of the game up 38-27.

Jake Nosek to the rescue with hot shooting

Metea Valley is down but not out. Parker finds Jake Nosek, who catches and shoots a much-needed three point shot to keep hope alive.

With the third coming to an end it’s Parker putting on the moves as he floors it into the lane and lays it in to beat the buzzer. Buckle up, everyone because it’s time for a wild fourth quarter as the Mustangs trail 42-36.

Metea Valley’s big three comes through down the stretch

Parker and Nosek try out the combo again and again it works in their favor with a little Nosek fake and that shot gets the black and gold back within one.

The Tigers, and specifically Fleming, have an answer time and time again as he scores two of his thirty five points on the night.

Here comes the Mustangs and Nosek as he waits for a good look, takes the shot, and book it. This team will not go away.

With under a minute to go it’s 52-49 Plainfield North. The Tigers play the game of keep-away, but Parker and the Mustang defense force the turnover and there he goes to the rim and gets the shot to fall with the foul. Parker has a chance to tie it up with the extra freebie coming up. Parker takes the shot and misses but Metea gets it back. Parker tries it himself but he can’t get it to fall and Plainfield North takes over with under 30 seconds left.

After the Tigers hit two free throws to go up 54-51 with twenty seconds left so the Mustangs have some life. Parker shoots for the tie and misses it but Metea gets the board and Ashford lines for three after a pump fake and kaboom. Will Ashford ties the game at 54 with two seconds left.

Quintin Wiencek and Plainfield North beat the buzzer and the Mustangs

The Tigers have a shot to win it so Evan Czarnik throws the baseball pass that bounces towards Quentin Wiencek. Ashford deflects the pass but it bounces right to Wincek and he lays it in at the buzzer and breaks the heart of the Mustangs. Plainfield North wins a thriller 56-54 and will move to the regional final against Waubonsie Valley. What a way to start the postseason.

