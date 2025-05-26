Caden Tsao scores the state-winning goal for Naperville North water polo

Naperville North boys water polo went up against New Trier in the State Championship, where Caden Tsao scores the game-winner for the Huskies! This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Caden Tsao beats the goalie for Naperville North boys water polo

After being down 6-2 at half, North is on a 4-0 run, and the game is all tied up. Mason Hoffman lays it off to Tsao, who’s one-on-one with the goalie and scores! A nice finish from the Huskie!

In the final 15 seconds, North needs one last stop and gets it with an amazing save from Caleb Uson! It gives the Huskies their first-ever State title!

