Carl Sandburg football dominates Metea on Homecoming

Carl Sandburg football enters as winners in three straight games and celebrates homecoming on a windy night in Orland Park. Their dance partner is the Metea Valley Mustangs, who have lost their last two games by a combined 72 points. The Mustangs look to right the ship before hosting Homewood Flossmoor next week. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Anthony Shelton and Carl Sandburg football jump out to an early 13-0 first-quarter lead

Facing a fourth down early, Sandburg elects to go for it but Anthony Shelton’s pass is batted down at the line by Sam Sinzheimer and the Mustangs take over on downs.

The Eagles get the ball back though. Shelton fakes the handoff and finds a cutting Charlie Snoreck behind the Metea defense. Snoreck slides down the field 55 yards for the touchdown, and Sandburg leads 6-0 after a missed extra point.

After forcing a Metea 3 and out, Sandburg is knocking on the door again as Shelton takes it himself for a three-yard touchdown run. Sandburg up 13-0 at the end of the first quarter.

The Eagles continue to fly high

The Mustangs punt again, they barely avoid the block on that one. But with swirling winds, it’s a difficult catch for the sophomore Quinn Durkin as he muffs the punt and Metea recovers.

The Mustangs have a fourth down and five yards to go as McLeod drops back looking for Dylan Liner but he is off the mark and Metea stays scoreless.

Sandburg takes to the air in the second quarter as Shelton puts it up for Lucas Matykiewicz who takes the top off the defense for another Eagle touchdown.

After a fumble recovery, Sandburg retakes charge and the Shelton to Snoreck connection tallies a second score of the night. Eagles lead 31-0.

Metea Valley football adds on two straight touchdowns but Sandburg keeps on scoring

Right before the break, McLeod loads one up to Dylan Liner who makes a nice play to get the Mustangs on the board. Sandburg leads 31-6 into halftime.

A stop sets up the Mustangs with five yards to go as McLeod drops it to Dominic Smith who secures the second touchdown of the game for Metea. 31-12 now.

McLeod works through the air again on a fourth-quarter possession, but he underthrows Liner and Vincent Smith comes up with his second interception on the night to stave off any Metea comeback chance.

A low snap spells danger for the Mustangs, as Declan Glynn brings down McLeod, and forces a fumble that Nick McGriff scoops up McGriff has no trouble taking it to the house to cap off a dominant homecoming performance. Sandburg wins 53-12 and improves to 4-1 on the year.