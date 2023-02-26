Cole Arl hits a circus shot over three defenders

For this Play of the Week, we got Cole Arl hitting a difficult shot. Presented by Trunnell Insurance.

The postseason begins for the Huskies of Naperville North as they take on the Dukes of York. The winner advances to the regional finals on Friday.

He takes the pass from Luke Williams, spins into the teeth of the defense, tosses it up over three defenders and it somehow goes in. What a wild play by Cole Arl as the defenders were draped all over him and he still got the shot to fall.

Naperville North takes down York 53-43 and advances to the regional finals, where they’ll face the Tigers of Wheaton Warrenville South.

Each week the NCTV17 sports team selects a boy and girl Play of the Week from the high school sports competitions we cover. Those plays are then eligible for our Play of the Month competition in which you, our viewers, can vote for your favorite.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page and follow us on Twitter and Instagram! You can also subscribe to our NCTV17 Sports YouTube channel to be notified of all new sports highlights, feature stories, athlete profiles as well as other NSW special segments.