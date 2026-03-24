Cole Kelly and Jayden Wright named Illinois Mr. Basketball finalists

Neuqua Valley sophomore Cole Kelly and Benet Academy senior Jayden Wright were recently named as finalists for the 2026 Mr. Illinois Basketball award. The Illinois Basketball Coaches Association, working with the Chicago Tribune, released 11 finalists in total for the annual high school boys basketball award.

Jayden Wright capitalizes on stellar senior season

After helping Benet capture the 2025 4A state championship a season ago, Wright averaged 14.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 6.0 assists for a Redwing team that finished 36-2 and captured the 2026 4A state runner-up trophy. He is committed to play collegiately at Eastern Illinois University next year.

Cole Kelly continues to shine

Cole Kelly continued to show he is one of the top players in the class of 2028. The Wildcat averaged 19.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 2.0 steals for the DVC and regional champions. Kelly helped Neuqua set a new program record with 32 wins on the season and became the fastest player in school history to 1,000 career points.

Kelly and Wright were also recently named to the IBCA Class 4A All-State first team.

The other nine nominees include:

-Warren Township junior and 2025 Mr. Illinois Basketball, Jaxson Davis

-Bolingbrook sophomore Brady Pettigrew

-Whitney Young senior Marquis Clark

-East Aurora junior Quentin Kitt

-DePaul College Prep senior Rashaun Porter

-DePaul College Prep senior Rykan Woo

-Kankakee senior Lincoln Williams

-East St. Louis senior Jamison White

-Peoria Richwoods sophomore- Amarion Smith-Holley