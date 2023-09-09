Defending state champions IC College Prep football take down Benet Academy

After a 2-0 start to the season, the Benet Redwings are back on their home field for a showdown with a new addition to the ESCC/CCL, IC College Prep football. Last season, the Knights went 13-1 en route to a Class 3A state championship. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

IC College Prep football utilizes an onside kick

On the opening kickoff, IC Prep opts to roll the dice with the onside kick, and the element of surprise pays off in a big way. They catch Benet off guard and take over in Redwing territory.

Just moments later, Joey Gliatta takes the handoff behind key blocks and speeds down the sideline. He outruns the Benet defender to the pylon, and IC Prep is on the board early. After a successful 2-pt conversion, it’s 8-0 less than a minute into the action.

Thunderbolt’s offense continues to score

After a Benet punt, the Knights are in a 3rd and goal situation. They go with Gliatta again, and he crosses the goal line for the second time in the 1st quarter. It’s 14-0 with just under four minutes left in the 1st.

In the second quarter, IC Prep is back on the Redwings’ doorstep. This time, Aaron Harvey gets the handoff, and he’ll extend the Knights lead even more. Nearly halfway through the second quarter, IC Prep is up 21-0.

Benet back in possession, Ryan Kubacki Jr. quickly throws to his right, but the ball is deflected and winds up in the hands of KJ Parker of IC Prep. The Knights once again take over with ideal field position.

After a few runs, Gliatta is back in the game, and he’ll follow his big O-linemen for his 3rd TD of the game. IC Prep heads into halftime with a 28-0 lead.

Benet tacks on a late touchdown

It’s now 34-0 and Benet is desperate for some momentum. Pat Pitello comes around for the reverse, but he pitches it back to Kubacki Jr, and he connects downfield with Declan Walsh for a 25-yard gain. Benet moves into Knights territory with 4:30 remaining in the 3rd.

Later in the 4th, the Redwings are at the goal line. Kubacki Jr. takes the snap and sneaks into the endzone. It’s the first points IC Prep has surrendered in three games this season, but they’ll walk away with a 34-8 victory and a 3-0 record.

