Defense surges Naperville North girls basketball past Metea Valley in regional semifinal

It’s regional girls basketball time at Naperville North as the number two-seeded Huskies host the 15 seed from Metea Valley. The Huskies look to move to 3-0 on the season against their DVC rival as the postseason tips off. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Naperville North brings it on defense to start

Naperville North breaking out the full court press, which proves effective in the early going. Abby Drendel steals the inbounds pass and puts in the first basket of the game.

The Huskies on the fast break just moments later, Peyton Fenner passes ahead to Layla Henderson who makes the tough layup in traffic.

Good ball movement for the blue and orange who continue the hot start. Fenner to Henderson to fellow senior Abby Homan who buries her second triple. Naperville North with a 10-0 lead to open the game.

Metea Valley battles back

The Mustangs only scored 12 points the last time they faced North, so the team is eager to put up a stronger fight. Lucy Burk with a nice pass to Jamie Nosek for two.

The Huskies have an answer in the form of the long range shooting from Abby Homan. Her third triple in the first quarter as part of an 18-point performance extends the lead.

Metea getting things going on offense, senior Caitlin Clish finds Raina Penttila who sinks a three from the top of the key. A few seconds later, Penttila continues a personal 7-0 run with a steal and breakaway layup to put the black and gold within eight points of the lead. 11 points in the game for the Coe College commit.

But Naperville North continues the defensive pressure. Abby Drendel with another steal before finishing with the euro step. 15 points in the game for the senior.

The Mustangs continue to battle. Caitlin Clish hits a pull up triple to keep the score within double digits once again.

More strong ball movement for the blue and orange. Fenner with a bounce pass to Abby Drendel in the corner for three. The Huskies push the lead close to 20 at halftime.

The Huskies pull away in the second half

In the second half, Peyton Fenner hits a turnaround jumper as part of a 16-point performance as North continues to pull away.

Later in the third, the Mustangs move the ball inside to Jamie Nosek who hits the turnaround jumper. Nine points in this one for the senior.

Time winding down in the third quarter, Penttila fires a pass ahead to Lucy Burk who beats the buzzer with the long range three-pointer. Naperville North leading 50-30 after three.

In the final quarter, it’s freshman Natalie Frempong who puts the exclamation point on the Huskie victory. Naperville North moves on to the regional final.

