DeKalb takes home its fifth straight girls gymnastics DVC title

Our Naperville area teams are lined up and ready for the girls gymnastics DVC championships at Neuqua Valley. Now they look to dethrone defending four-time DVC champions DeKalb.

DeKalb starts the meet in style

We bring on the vault with Naperville Central’s Harley Sambrooks attempting a front handspring half that’s strong enough for an 8.55.

Next is senior Hailey Mitchell from the Valley as her attempt is similar to Sambrooks and she secures an 8.32.

The Barbs then boost up the scoring with Kaitlyn Lisafeld who does a full-on front tuck that lands her a 9.07 score.

Here comes her teammate, Bella Simpson, who goes all out with a backhand spring and pike. An impressive routine that lands her a 9.45, the top score on the night.

More action from the Barbs this time with Gianna Goff on the uneven bars. After a couple of swings, she goes airborne and lands a solid 8.5.

Still on the bars where Redhawk Gabi Tapia continues her swing with a nice double-back tuck that gets her a score of 8.52.

The host Valley Co-Op puts on a strong showing

Ella Buchenauer for the Valley Co-Op and she also tries out the double back and it’s good enough to earn an even 8 from the judges.

Buchenauer remains on point by keeping her balance on the beam and does a back tuck to get another score of 8.

Xara Gin continues to help the cause for the Valley with her moves and look out below Gin sticks the landing and scores an 8.4.

Naperville North gets a strong showing on the on the beam as well from Erin Arnold. This performance on the beam is good enough for an 8.3 for the Huskies.

Tapia performs to the second best all around

On-the-floor exercise Tapia keeps on attacking her kill with a front tuck and a couple of back hand springs. That performance helps her to an 8.45 and the second best all around.

It’s Lucia Caruso from the Valley Co-Op’s turn who does some tucks and handsprings and even adds on a twist. Caruso performs her way to an outstanding 9.1.

Ava Kobberman for Naperville North is doing what she can for the Huskies and the score of 8.4 on the floor will do the trick.

Bella Simpson helps DeKalb secure the girls gymnastics DVC

Although this night was all about the DeKalb Barbs as Simpson makes the best of it by performing a 9.4 and taking home the best all around, and that helps DeKalb capture a fifth straight DVC plaque.

