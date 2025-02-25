Dezi Azar and Ashley Basmajian continue their historic seasons at IHSA State girls wrestling

As the girls wrestling season hits state week, Naperville Central’s Dezi Azar, and Metea Valley’s Ashley Basmajin will represent their schools as the lone area female grapplers to wrestle in the IHSA State series. This story is sponsored by Fair Oaks Ford and Fair Oaks Lincoln.

“Last year I didn’t make it and I was upset, so that definitely drove me to make it more this year,” said Metea Valley girls wrestler Ashley Basmajin.

“Honestly, I couldn’t do it without the support from the coaches and the girls on this team. They all come in for practice, help me, and same with my mom. Just all support so it’s not just me that made it to state, but it’s everyone on the team,” said Naperville Central girls wrestler Dezi Azar.

Dezi Azar and Ashley Basmajian make crucial stands

Azar and Basmajin are coming off top four finishes in the recent Schaumburg sectional. In the double-elimination tournament, the Redhawk and Mustang found themselves in the semifinal wrestle back where each wrestler got the job done to punch their tickets to state. Basmajian is the first Mustang to make the state cut in program history. Azar’s third-place match victory is the best sectional performance ever for the Redhawks, joining Ellen Purl as just the second Redhawk state qualifier.

“I wanted to make it to state, but again I was just happy whatever the outcome was going to be. I mean, if I happen to lose that, I was going to be upset but the fact that I got to wrestle for sectionals in the first place makes me happy,” said Azar.

“I’ve gotten a lot better. I think throughout the season, there’s been a lot of like just working on mistakes and I’m making my matches and that’s helped me get a lot better,” said Basmajin.

Basmajian, will also have company as teammates Janiya Moore and Rosie Picari will join her as alternates.

Basmajian overcomes obstacles

She has only wrestled for two and a half years but faced many challenges due to injuries. This season, she was sidelined with a concussion until early January, but that didn’t stop her from getting back on the mat and making school history.

“Ashley can wrestle with anybody. You got to have that grit and that mindset that no matter how much you’ve wrestled or how little of you wrestle, you go out there and give it your all every single time and just go at people,” said Metea Valley Wrestling coach Kevin Garbis.

Azar has been wrestling since she was seven and her biggest supporter moved from the stands to the sidelines with her mom Tina joining the Naperville Central coaching staff as an assistant this season.

“Her hard work has paid off here and the great program that was run underneath Rob Porter who has given us a lot of success this year. So I’m elated for her we’re going to have a great time at state and we’ve made a lot of friends in the circle so it’s nice to be able to connect with a lot of girls like Dezi, who have worked hard and have punched their tickets,” said Dezi’s mother, Tina Azar.

Both grapplers hope for the best at State

Azar will wrestle in the 125-pound bracket while Basmajin will take the stage at 115. While each wrestler hopes to bring home a medal, the two are ready and confident in their ability to perform their best on the biggest stage.

“I want to try something new instead of doing what I’ve always been doing so I’m just going to be focusing on my technique more and my strength,” said Azar.

“I learned how to believe in myself completely and, like, going in a state. I know this is the best version of me I’ve ever had in wrestling, so I feel good going in the state,” said Basmajin.

The State series will begin for Dezi Azar and Ashley Basmajian on February 28th at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.