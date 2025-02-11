Downers Grove Co-Op captures another girls gymnastics sectional plaque

It’s time to chalk our hands and bring out our lucky stuffed animals for the girl’s gymnastics sectional at Hinsdale Central. The Valley Co-Op makes its team appearance while Naperville North and Central each have individuals looking to punch their ticket to state. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Area gymnasts look for a strong start

The vault is first with Naperville North freshman Madi Mourngey whose routine sees a double back tuck and gets a score of nine but it’s not enough for a trip to state after finishing 18th.

Carli Finkley from the Valley-Co-Op pulls a similar stunt on the vault but can’t quite stick the landing. She gets a solid score of 8.7 but that’s the end of the line for her season.

The Downers Grove Co-Op continues its strong postseason with Kaelyn Landry who displays the pike and lands a 9.3

Teammate Genevie Heroin, who takes the vault victory in dominating fashion with a double back pike and gets a 9.7. Sam Phillip from Oswego takes second with a 9.5.

Naperville Central gymnast Alana Williams keeps her composure on the bars and after some handstands, she soars onto the mat for an 8.2 but her high school career will come to a close.

Staying on the bars with Ella Buchenauer from the Valley. She performs a double back tuck and hits the mat for an 8.07 despite losing her balance. A great season comes to a close for Buchenauer.

Bridget Anderson and Lucia Caruso hope to qualify for State as at-large selections

To the balance beam, where her Valley partner, Bridget Anderson, does a slow cartwheel to keep her balance. She caps off the routine with a twist and takes home a solid 9.12. It’s not a top-five finish but qualifying as an at large for state is certainly possible along with Lucia Caruso who performed a 9.17 on the floor.

Anya Patel who won the regional all-around puts on another good showing to get a 9.45 and a second-place finish on the beam. Patel was also the sectional champion on the bars and finished in second in the all-around.

Downers Grove Co-Op takes home another sectional title

However, this night belonged to the Downers Grove Co-Op once again. After showing off her moves, Caroline Phillip takes a 9.32 and a fourth-place finish on the floor.

Genevieve Heroin puts on the front tuck handspring, leading her to a tie for first with Sam Phillip from Oswego at 9.5 first-place finish in the event. Heroin is also the all-around sectional champion. That helps the Downers Grove Co-Op take home another sectional title and a trip to state with 148 points. Lincoln Way finishes in second with Andrew in third and Oswego fourth.

Sam Phillip and Ava Sullivan from Oswego are heading to state in the all-around along with Anya Patel.

