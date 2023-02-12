Downers Grove Co-Op girls gymnastics team heads back to state

Numerous Naperville gymnasts competed individually, but Downers Grove Co-Op edges past Geneva and returns to the state finals. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Multiple schools and individuals are ready to battle for a spot in the state finals at the Hinsdale South girls gymnastics sectional. Individuals from Naperville North, Naperville Central, and the Valley Co-Op are ready to compete.

Oswego’s Sam Phillip stands out on the vault

We begin the night on the vault with the Valley’s Xara Gin. She pulls off a nice twist and sticks the landing well.

Geneva senior Sadie Karlson won the vault event at the regionals and she once again puts up an impressive score. She finishes the night tied in second place on the vault with a 9.40.

The best score of the night comes from Oswego sophomore Sam Phillip with a 9.475. She gets some good elevation into the back pike and impresses with a soft landing.

Downers Grove Co-Op’s Genevieve Herion wins uneven bars

To the uneven bars where Downers Grove Co-Op sophomore Genevieve Herion places first. Her score of 9.45 gets her teammates excited on their route to qualifying for state.

Naperville gymnasts compete on the beam

Heading to the balance beam with Naperville Central’s Gabi Tapia. She lands a cartwheel and a roundoff. It’s not enough to get to state, but she will be back for the Redhawks next winter.

Naperville North sophomore Erin Arnold puts up a good showing in her second sectional appearance. She cracks the top ten with a score of 8.675. She also comes up short for state, but her future is looking bright.

Xara Gin now on the beam, where she begins with a backflip. She shows composure as she approaches the dismount and sticks the back tuck off the beam.

Downers Grove’s Kate Snouffer is now on the beam and she’s locked in. The senior pulls off a great dismount and is awarded the top score with a 9.25.

Ava Sullivan secures top floor routine

Let’s finish the night on the floor with Oswego’s Ava Sullivan. She makes a great first pass and shows off some good movement en route to first place with a 9.425. Downers Grove Co-Op gets past Geneva and heads back to the state finals for the third consecutive year.

