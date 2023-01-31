Downers Grove Girls Gymnastics Co-Op wins third consecutive regional title

The girls gymnastics postseason is underway starting with the Hinsdale South regional. Our lone area team competing on this night is the Valley co-op, making its appearance along with the host Hornets, Glenbard South, and back-to-back defending regional champs the Downers Grove co-op. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Hailey Mitchell gets things jump started on the vault by running her way into a nice twist that lands her an 8.55.

Up next is Hinsdale South’s Anya Patel who pulls a round off into a back pike that’s good enough for a 9.1.

We’re not done with the vault just yet because Glenbard South Brooke Poltrock twists her way to the team’s second-best score on the event at 8.45.

The best is saved for last in the vault with Downers Grove’s Gen Herion. Her round-off double-back pike is just about perfect for a 9.4.

The Valley starts strong on the Uneven Bars

Let’s swing out to the uneven bars. The Valley’s Lucia Caruso is competing in her first regional and an 8.325 score is not bad at all for a first postseason attempt.

Up next is teammate Maha Some who also swings her way to the same score as Caruso after gliding her way back down to the mat.

Herion dominates once again this time on the bars. She adds in a double back tuck on the dismount and that results in a rock solid 9.3.

Downers Grove takes over in final events

We test out our balance starting with Hailey Mitchell once again who was the top all-around for the Valley. So this slow back tuck will do the trick and Mitchell grabs a 33 all around score.

Three Downers Grove gymnasts hit the top five in the all around and Emily Smetana is one of them. This performance on the balance beam is a big reason why with an 8.65 in the event.

Now here’s Kate Snouffer from Downers Grove doing a couple of back handsprings into an unbelievable twisting dismount that excites her teammates. A fantastic finish and the top score in any event with a 9.7.

Hinsdale South gets some help on the floor exercise with Maeve McCraken whose front handspring gives her an 8.37.

Lauren Cordero from the Valley exercises her way to the team’s top score on any event with an 8.6. She is always strong on the floor.

Downers Grove was the team to beat all the night as Smetana and everyone else gave strong performances to help Downers Grove to a third straight regional title.

