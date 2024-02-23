Downers Grove North basketball defeats Naperville Central in the Regional Semifinals

Downers Grove North basketball hosts a Regional Semifinal against Naperville Central. The 15th-seed Redhawks enter after beating Oswego in the Regional Quarterfinals but now face a tough Trojans team who enters as a two-seed and winners of nine straight. The Purple and White also hold a 13-1 record at home, while Central is 4-9 on the road. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Downers Grove North basketball open the game on a 15-0 run

After almost two and a half minutes of scoreless action, we get our first points on the night courtesy of a pull-up three by Trojan Jack Stanton.

Downers are now up 5-0 after a Stanton layup, and push the offensive tempo once again. Owen Thulin plays a perfect one-handed pass to 7-footer Jake Riemer who slams it down for the dunk. The hosts are not done adding to this run.

We just saw Thulin show off his playmaking ability, now he helps the Trojans with some shooting. The three-point basket gives Downers a 10-0 lead with just under five minutes left in the first.

Redhawks still trying to break through, but Stanton, a Princeton commit flies in for the steal. He goes coast to coast making the tough layup, plus the foul.

Naperville Central’s Jack First provides some attack down low

The free throw makes it 15-0 Trojans, but right after that, Naperville Central works it quickly up the court. Jack First cuts down low and makes his defender fly before putting in the layup. The Redhawks are on the board.

Closing out the first, Redhawk Tj Hilman swings it to First and he powers inside the paint. On the second try, he gets it to drop and has all six of Central’s points, as D-G-N leads 23-6 after one.

The Trojans are now ahead by over 20 points in the final minutes of the second. That doesn’t stop Preston Kuta from coming up with a great play, as the Redhawk takes it coast-to-coast for the floater. It’s 32-12 Downers.

Downers Grove North basketball win 10th straight

The second half was more of the same, as DGN continued to add to the lead. Riemer dunks one home in the third, and the Trojans go on to win it 64-29. They will take on Neuqua Valley in the Regional Championship on Friday night.