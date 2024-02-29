Downers Grove North boys basketball paces past Waubonsie Valley in the sectional semifinal

We are at East Aurora for a boys’ basketball sectional semifinal matchup. The third-seeded Waubonsie Valley Warriors get set to take on second-seeded Downers Grove North boys basketball. The winner will play the first-seeded Bolingbrook in the sectional final. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Warriors and Trojans remain tied at five after the first quarter

Starting the game with the Trojans up 2-0. The Warriors find Tre Blissett on the perimeter as the senior knocks down the triple.

A couple of minutes later, North finds Alex Miller down in the corner who swishes the three-point bucket. At the end of the first, we are tied at five.

Waubonsie and Downers Grove North goes back and forth in the second quarter

Getting the ball to start the second is North. But making the steal is Moses Milson who springs Tre Blissett for the layup. WV goes up 9-5 early in the second.

North comes right back down the court, they find Alex Miller in the other corner whose three-point attempt just falls in.

Back and forth we go. The Warriors find Tyreek Coleman out top as he shoots for three. WV goes up 12-8.

On the other end, it’s Jack Stanton who releases the quick jumper knocking down another triple.

Downers Grove North finishes the quarter on top. Alex Miller once again finds his corner tacking on another trey. That gives the Trojans a 20-17 lead at halftime.

Downers Grove North holds Waubonsie the three points in the third quarter

The Trojans continue to extend that lead in the third. Owen Thulin gets it on the left shooting for three. North goes up by six.

They aren’t slowing down either. This time it’s Jack Stanton who scores the three-pointer. North now up nine.

Getting the only points in the quarter for the Warriors is Ryan Morton who swishes the three-point bucket. Waubonsie trails 28-20 going into the fourth.

The Trojans pull away in the fourth knocking Waubonsie Valley out of the postseason

Kicking things off in the fourth is Alex Miller who continues to have a strong game scoring another triple.

North continues to lead in this one as Jake Riemer scores a three-point bucket for himself. Trojans now lead 34-20.

Finally getting the Warriors on the board in the fourth is Cade Valek who picks up the rebound putting it off the glass and in. WV still trails by 12.

Finishing off the game for North is Jack Stanton who finds a wide-open Jake Riemer in the paint for the dunk.

Downers Grove North boys basketball ends Waubonsie Valley’s season with a 41-28 win over the Warriors. The Trojans advance to the sectional finals against Bolingbrook on Friday night.

