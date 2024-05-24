Downers Grove North boys volleyball wins the Regional Championship in straight sets against Benet

Benet Academy Redwings and Downers Grove North boys volleyball are ready for battle in the Regional Final. The three-seeded Trojans enter off a win against Minooka, while the sixth-seeded Redwings took down Glenbard South. These teams met in the regular season where Downers Grove North took the win, two sets to one. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Downers Grove North starts the first set with some great offense

To start the game Aris Maurukas takes a big swing that catches the top of the Trojan block and goes out.

Downers Grove North would answer back as their middle Quinn Leahy easily puts one down, Trojans are off to a 6-2 start in the first set.

Dominic Krzeczkowski stuffs the Trojans’ right-side hitter, shutting down the offense as Benet trails 7-3.

This would start a small rally for the Redwings as Krzeczkowski gets a skill from the back row. Benet trails 12-6.

Downers Grove displays more offense with Adam Janoiwak’s kill. The Trojans stay ahead by six 13-7.

It’s once again Maurukas with a kill as he tips it over the Downers Grove block. Benet now trails 14-10.

Downers Grove North gets the excitement going as Leahy and Aiden Akkawi get up for the block as they can sense a set one win leading 17-11.

Lincoln serves an ace on the Redwings which leads to a timeout for Benet as they trail 20-12.

On set point, Benet goes back to Maurukas but he’s met at the net by Tomasz Kroczka who stops his kill attempt and ends set one 25-15.

Reed Hefley and Maurukas help Benet stay alive in the second set

In set two Akkawi would strike first as he gets a point off the deflection of the Benet block. The Trojans lead 2-1.

Moments later, Leahy would do the same. He uses the Benet block to get a kill and expands DGN’s lead to 5-3.

Maurukas gets Benet back into the game, swinging hard as always, and gets it through the Trojan block. Redwings only trail by one.

Reed Hefley would add onto to the Benet surge as his ace would tie things up in set two at eight.

Aaron Grey off the bench would provide a big swing for Downers Grove North as once again the Trojans start to pull away up, 15-11.

Trying for one last attack Krezeckowski gets a big kill down the line as the block is late. Benet trails 20-13.

Also getting in on the action is Maurukas who has stacked some points on the Benet comeback. His kill makes it 20-15 Trojans.

Downers Grove North wins in straight sets against Benet Academy

Quinn adds the finishing touches to the set two win for Downers Grove North volleyball, as they win it 25-18, and are crowned Regional Champions. The Trojans move on to play Lockport in the Sectional Semis on Saturday afternoon.