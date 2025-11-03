Downers Grove North earns another boys cross country sectional title at Katherine Legge Park

Katherine Legge Park is the host for the 3A Boys Cross Country Sectional, where Downers Grove North, Naperville North, Naperville Central, and Neuqua Valley are well represented as teams alongside individual runners like Metea Valley’s Henry Faber and Benet Academy’s Robert Johnson. The top seven team scores qualify for next week’s state Cross Country meet in Peoria. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The runners are off at the starting line. There are 100 runners in this event with Philip Cupial of Downers Grove North up front in the first few hundred yards, along with Naperville Central’s Vaughn Scherer.

Jesse Gudauskas and Grayson Meek again find themselves near the front

About a half mile in, the boys are on the run as Andrew Straley of Brother Rice leads the way, including Cupial along with Neuqua Valley runners Jesse Guadauskas and Grayson Meek. Redhawk Manny Najera is in the pack along with Naperville North’s Jackson Truty and Shreyas Meyer. Another Husky, Simon Reckamp, is running alongside Vaughn Scherer. The next line includes Redhawk Derek Williamson, Wildcat Anish Bhagwat, and more, keeping pace in a tight line.

The race continues uphill with Philip Cupial taking the lead. Rounding out the top nine are Redhawk Manny Najera and Wildcats Gudauskas and Meek. Mustang Henry Faber is keeping pace with Jackson Truty and Shreyas Meyer of Naperville North. This group is followed up with Huskie Simon Reckamp, Redhawks Vaughn Scherer and Derek Williamson, and Wildcat Anish Bhagwat. Naperville Central’s Jack Anderson is trailing behind West Aurora’s Nathan Gehermann. Robert Johnson is just a little way behind the pack.

The Redhawks and Huskies are in the hunt for a team state spot

The lead has changed through the trees, and it’s Santiago Chavez of Reavis in front with Cupial keeping pace behind him. A huge gap falls in between Cupial and Morton’s Orlando Sandoval running in the top 3. In the next pack, it’s the team duo of Meek and Gudauskas, along with Manny Najera. Following behind are Hinsdale Central’s Henry Miller, Miteku Branch of Willowbrook, Sandburg’s Mateo Ramiro-Garcia, Morton’s Alex Rodriguez, and Stagg’s Jack Krusinski. Following behind Krusinski are Stephen Cox of Downers North, Andrew Straley of Brother Rice, and Naperville North’s Jackson Truty.

At the finish line, the lead changed once more with Philip Cupial securing the top spot with a time of 14:32. Santiago Chavez comes in about five seconds later at 14:37. Morton’s Orlando Sandoval placed 3rd with a time of 14:49. Wildcat teammates Jesse Gudauskas and Grayson Meek placed 4th and 5th place. Manny Najera of Naperville Central ends up in the top 11. Jackson Truty of Naperville North would finish in 16th place, and teammate Shreyas Meyer would finish in 20th place. Simon Reckamp also qualifies as an individual for the Huskies.

Philip Cupial leads Downers Grove North to the sectional title

Downers Grove North goes on to win another boys cross country sectional title and a trip down to state by just two points over Sandburg. Stephen Cox and Joshua Farrero finish in the top 30 for the Trojans. Sandburg, Hinsdale Central, Morton, Neuqua Valley, Naperville Central, and Downers Grove South are the 7 qualifying teams earning a trip to Detweiller Park in Peoria next Saturday.

Williamson, Scherer, Anderson, and Alex Hostetler finish in the top 50 to help the Redhawks earn their spot. Anaish Bhagwat, Joseph Clifton, and Garrett Anderson help Neuqua qualify in fifth place. Naperville North is sending three individual runners, but finishes one point behind Downers Grove South for the final team spot.