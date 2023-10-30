Downers Grove North runs away with the 3A boys cross country sectional

The boys cross country sectional is here as Neuqua Valley comes in as one of the regional followed by four of other area teams and the favorites from Downers Grove North and many look to run their way to state qualifying spot. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The gun goes off and we’re racing at Katherine Legge Park. As always the pack is tight at the start of the race and later Riverside Brookfield’s Cooper Marrs and Downers Grove South’s Josh Poeschel both stay up front. Waubonsie Valley individuals Zach Self and Austin McInturff hope to extend their careers and make it to state next week. Cilian Henning from Lyons Township is in the front as well.

Zac Close takes the lead

Regional champ Zac Close from Neuqua comes around the corner with a nice comfortable lead acting like he’s a man on a mission.

Close is running ahead of Hinsdale Central’s Aden Bandukwala but in the pack North’s Ammar Bhanpuri and Central’s Tyler Browning and Neuqua’s Robert Glenn along with Redhawk Patrick Clune and Huskie Jack Robertz playing catchup. Ryan Eddington from Downers Grove North and fellow Trojans Grant Schroder, Philip Cupial, Caden Weber and Will Surrat are in the hunt with Cooper Marrs from Riverside-Brookfield.

Wild finish and Downers Grove North wins the sectional

On the final stretch, it’s Close and Bandukwala battling it out and Bandukwala hits the gas pedal late and steals the race with a time of fifteen minutes and ten seconds. Bhanpuri qualifies for state taking 10th and teammate Robertz alsopunches his ticket to state. Browning for Central comes in 13th, along with Wildcat Glenn in 19th and Metea’s Austin Brown finishing 21st is good enough for an individual spot at State. Other Redhawks like Clune, Manuel Najera, Max Henige and Nick Kamp help the red and white to a third place finish. Anthony Pastore, Tony Hinderliter and Aaron Hamilton help Neuqua to another state qualifying spot in fourth place.

Full results can be found on athletic.net

Lots of our area runners will be running down at Peoria but at the end of day it’s Downers Grove North taking the sectional plaque ahead of Lyons Township and Naperville Central. Sandburg, Riverside-Brookfield and Hinsdale Central secure the final team state selections.

