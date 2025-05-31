Downers Grove North takes down Benet in girls lacrosse sectional

It’s a clear evening at Downers Grove North, and the girls lacrosse sectional championship is on the line with top-seeded Benet Academy traveling to take on the second-seeded Trojans on their home turf. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Downers Grove North and Benet go back and forth in the first half of the IHSA Girls Lacrosse Sectional Final

Just 50 seconds in, Downers Grove North strikes first. Gianna Kropifko finds Ashley Poquette, who dishes to Ella Williams. She cuts inside and fires it low into the corner — 1-0 Trojans.

Benet responds quickly. Senior superstar Gigi Kurelko — who just topped 300 career goals — lines up the penalty restart. Stick high, shot low — she buries it. All tied up at one.

After a Poquette penalty restart goal puts the Trojans back ahead, Benet answers again. Claire O’Brien feeds Madison Timmons, and she teams up with Madeleine Trapp for a textbook give-and-go. It’s 2-2.

Ella Williams bounces in her second of the game to put DGN back in front. Then Emma Enright steps up for the penalty restart and goes topside. Trojans up 4-2 with back-to-back goals.

But the Redwings aren’t going away. Timmons finds Trapp, who sets up Tierra Hammock for the quick strike. After one quarter, it’s a one-goal game.

In the second, Benet moves it around the horn — O’Brien to Hammock to Maggie Ronek, who feeds Trapp. She fakes out the defender and scores. We’re tied again, this time at four.

Redwings get everyone involved and retake the lead in the third quarter

Freshman goalie Annie Earley launches it to Claire O’Brien, who sprints 70 yards. She links up with Timmons, and the duo recreates the give-and-go — this time Trapp finishes it. Benet takes its first lead, 5-4.

But the Trojans punch back. Kropifko converts the penalty restart with a low-bounce shot to tie it at five.

Then Ella Cho finds Poquette, who cuts perfectly and finishes. DGN back in front by two.

With 30 seconds left in the half, Timmons and Trapp work the offense, and Timmons connects with Kurelko, who gets tripped but still scores up high for her second. At the break, DGN leads 7-6.

Opening the third, Kurelko stays hot. She sprints in and scores her third — hat trick complete. We’re tied again, 7-7.

Off the draw, O’Brien goes coast-to-coast again. Trapp to Timmons, and she chips it in for a Redwing hat trick — Benet retakes the lead.

Downers Grove North wins the IHSA Sectional by three against Benet

Moments later, Kurelko gets tripped again near the 8-meter. Déjà vu — she scores off the penalty restart for her fourth of the game. Redwings up two.

But DGN digs in. Williams connects with Poquette, who scores her third. Trojans down by one.

Then it’s Poquette to Williams, who rockets in the equalizer.

Same setup, same result — Poquette finds Williams again, and she delivers back-to-back goals and a hat trick of her own. Trojans take the lead heading to the fourth, up 10-9.

In the final frame, DGN looks to seal it. Alexandra Kellam and Ella Williams move it up top, and Poquette sneaks in behind. Her fourth goal bounces into the lower right corner.

Downers Grove North holds strong and defeats Benet Academy 12-9. The Trojans move on to the Super-Sectionals, where they’ll face Crystal Lake Central at the College of DuPage on Tuesday at 5 p.m.