Dynamic duo Sophie and Laine Rosner lead the charge for Benet Academy softball

Benet Academy's dynamic duo, Sophie and Laine Rosner, return to the softball diamond for their sophomore season after a standout freshman year. Sophie continues to lead from the pitcher's circle, while her twin sister Laine, who previously played in the outfield, now joins her to form a battery, taking on a key role behind the plate as the Redwings' catcher.

“This isn’t bias, but I’d say she’s the easiest pitcher to catch just because I’ve caught her my entire life. She’s always been there, and I feel like players feed off it, too. When the batters are running well, and if we have similar ideas it makes everything a lot easier,” said Benet Academy softball catcher Laine Rosner.

“It’s cool to be throwing to the same catcher all the time in high school, and playing here half the time. I’ve grown as a pitcher, knowing mentally the game started in different situations, and, Grace Caught last year, she was great, but it means a lot to be throwing to Laine this year too,” said Benet Academy softball pitcher Sophie Rosner.

Impressive showing from freshman players

Sophie made a big impact on the mound her freshman year, pitching a 2.43 ERA with over 55 strikeouts, culminating in ESCC pitcher of the year. Catcher is Laine’s main position, but she played in the outfield last season, while All-State selection Grace Babich handled duties behind the plate. After Babich’s departure, it was Laine’s turn to catch the heat from Sophie.

“We came in not knowing really what the future was going to hold for us, but being able to make varsity as freshmen, and, not even that, but playing meant a lot,” said Laine.

Sophie and Laine’s chemistry as a battery clicked right away

The duo split time in over seven games this season, but they knew the chemistry would quickly develop on day one.

“She understands what I’m feeling for each batter. She knows what I throw better than other pitches, so it means a lot to communicate openly to her about what I want to throw and she knows when I’m feeling a pitch that day or when I’m not, it depends on the day,” said Sophie.

She’s gotten better, as I’ve also gotten better, and we’ve evolved. When she learns new stuff I’m learning new stuff, too, with her, going to her pitching lessons so it makes a difference,” said Laine.

First-year head coach Janet Royal witnessed their success as an assistant last season. Now overseeing the entire team, Royal is confident in what the twins can display on the diamond.

“They are so much stronger because they do take that weight training seriously. So from the beginning, when they walked in as freshmen to now, they have just gained so much strength, and I’m afraid to see them senior year and how strong they’re going to be,” said first-year Benet Academy softball coach Janet Royal.

With pitching being Sophie’s main position, she’s willing to help out in other spots when not on the mound.

“The other day in our Joliet Catholic game, I specifically asked her, Where do you want to play? She ended up at third base, so she’s that volatile or utility player that can go anywhere in the field,” said Royal.

Two more years leading the charge for Benet softball

The good news for Coach Royal is that the Rosner sisters will represent the Benet softball team for two more seasons. Despite the uneven start to this season, Sophie and Laine are eager to get the Wings back on the winning track and potentially make another deep playoff run.

“We’re still working our way up there, getting used to our new team and hopefully making a run in playoffs again this year, getting past the regional, hopefully sectional too,” said Sophie

“It was like last year where we had a little bit of a rocky start, but I think this team is coming together, and I think we can pull out some big wins, said Laine.