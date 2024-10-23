Elle Smith dives to secure the dig and point for Naperville North

Naperville North girls volleyball hosts Metea Valley, where Elle Smith sprawls out for the dig and our play of the week. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Elle Smith dives to keep the play alive for Naperville North girls volleyball

Metea sets up for the attack, and they go down the sideline, but Smith is there for a sprawling dig! The great effort leads to a Huskie point, as the Mustangs aren’t able to get it over. We’ll take another look at the play from Smith.

It helps give North a 17-10 lead in the second, as the Huskies take down the top-ranked DVC team in straight sets.

Where to find more NSW Content

For more prep sports highlights and community sports, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page and follow us on Twitter and Instagram!

You can also subscribe to our NCTV17 High School Sports Updates to be notified of all new sports highlights and feature stories.