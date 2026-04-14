Elli Morris breaks the ice for game-winning goal

In the first DVC matchup for both teams, the Waubonise Valley Warriors try to get their first win as they host the Metea Valley Mustangs. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Morris cashes in the win

It was a hard-fought effort by both squads, but after 67 minutes of scoreless soccer, it’s Elli Morris breaking the tie with the lone goal of the game. This score gets on the board for this week’s NSW Play of the Week.

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