Eloise Malley scores through multiple defenders

On this Play of the Week, we got girls lacrosse with sophomore Eloise Malley showing her skills. Presented by Trunnell Insurance.

The girls lacrosse season is officially here with the Benet Academy Redwings traveling to Naperville North for both teams’ first game this season. The Redwings come in after falling to Hinsdale Central in the supersectionals last season. North fell to Benet in the sectional semifinals and is looking for revenge to begin this season.

She works her way towards the net, spins off of a defender then fires in between two of them for the goal. What an effort as there were multiple black shirts in the area, but Malley still finds a way to get the ball into the back of the net.

Closing minute of the game and Shannon Earley spins off the defense before finding a wide-open Jamie Weber for the goal. Earley recorded 8 total points in the game and Benet starts the season strong with a 17-4 win over North.

Each week the NCTV17 sports team selects a boy and girl Play of the Week from the high school sports competitions we cover. Those plays are then eligible for our Play of the Month competition in which you, our viewers, can vote for your favorite.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page and follow us on Twitter and Instagram! You can also subscribe to our NCTV17 Sports YouTube channel to be notified of all new sports highlights, feature stories, athlete profiles as well as other NSW special segments.