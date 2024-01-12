Emerson Burke’s 21 points leads Naperville Central girls basketball to a win over Metea

We have a DVC matchup in girls basketball, with Naperville Central traveling to Metea Valley. The Redhawks are coming off a 19-point win against Plainfield Central, while the Mustangs fell to South Elgin their last time out, 55-49. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Teams exchange leads in the first quarter

In the opening minutes of the first quarter, the Redhawks go to work inside the post. Annabelle Kritzer gets it to Adriana Villanova and it’s 2-0 Central.

Redhawks looking to add onto that lead, but Arainna Hammons flies onto your screen with the steal. The junior goes down the court for the layup and we’re all square at two.

Once again, Central pushes the ball upcourt, but this time it’s a perfect pass from Emily Moran. Emerson Burke does the rest with a tough finish at the rim.

It’s Metea’s turn for some fast-paced offense, and Annie Burk is waiting behind the arc. The sophomore nails the three, and Metea leads 7-6.

A few minutes into the second quarter, the Redhawks continue to work the offense inside the paint. This time junior, Eleni Nicoloudes, gets the pass and finishes the layup through the contact. The and-one gives the red and white a 12-7 lead.

Solid offense all around

Metea needs to respond here to keep this one close, as four Mustangs touch the ball in the span of seconds. Lucy Burk hits from three at almost the same spot as her sister minutes ago. Central is still on top, 16-12.

The ball movement continues to flow well for Metea, and it’s Lucy Burk again hitting from three. Metea down by five in the final minutes of the second quarter.

It’s a battle between Burke of Naperville Central and the Burk sisters of Metea Valley. This time it’s the Redhawk, Emerson Burke, cutting on the baseline and making an acrobatic shot. Central leads 24-17 at half.

Seconds into the third, Sreehitha Duggirala gets the ball from behind the perimeter and cuts inside to the paint for two.

Metea continues to hang around in this one, but the Redhawks want to pull away. Villanova gets the block inside and Burke brings it up. She flies inside and gets the and-one to go. Central leads 30-23.

Next Redhawk possession, Hackett gets it off to Burke and she wastes no time to let one fly. It’s a 6-0 Central run, with just over five minutes left in the third.

Emerson Burke’s 21 points guide Naperville Central to the win

Freshman Emerson Burke having an amazing night for Central and she adds more points to her total, and the Redhawks are pulling away.

Final minutes of the game, Krtizer dishes it out to Moran and she hits nylon with the three.

Emerson Burke’s 21 points helped Naperville Central win 54-34. The Redhawks outscored Metea 30-17 in the second half en route to their second consecutive victory.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!