Eric Chtilianov Rises For the Two-Handed Jam

For this Play of the Week, we got boys basketball with Eric Chtilianov rising above the rim. Presented by Trunnell Insurance.

The boys basketball DVC opener is here as the Waubonsie Valley Warriors come in with a 4-0 record taking on Naperville Central. The Redhawks swept WV in their two meetings last season.

Hawks trail by three in the first but Michael Boyce finds Ross DeZur who fights a defender and gets his backet to go.

Eric Chtilianov is able to get the steal off the deflection, gets all the way to the basket, and throws down a two-handed jam. What an impressive play from the senior.

It was all Warriors from the beginning and leading scorer Jackson Langendorf continues his swing. Waubonsie picks up a big conference win.

Each week the NCTV17 sports team selects a boy and girl Play of the Week from the high school sports competitions we cover. Those plays are then eligible for our Play of the Month competition in which you, our viewers, can vote for your favorite.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page and follow us on Twitter and Instagram! You can also subscribe to our NCTV17 Sports YouTube channel to be notified of all new sports highlights, feature stories, athlete profiles as well as other NSW special segments.