Fall Cross Country Preview 2022

It’s time for our fall boys and girls cross country preview. Justin Cornwell let’s us know which runners and teams have the best chance to compete at Detweiler Park in Peoria to end the season! This preview is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Waubonsie Valley Boys Cross Country

We begin the boys cross country portion of our fall preview with the defending DVC champion, Waubonsie Valley. 2021 was a huge year for the Warriors, who took home their first conference plaque since 2004. The deep roster also finished as a regional runner up behind seniors Ethan Marshall, Jacob Tukker, who both qualified for state, and Angel Solis, Andres Perez, Chris Miserendino and Aiden Oster who battled injuries throughout the year. Despite all the success for the aforementioned runners in recent seasons, they all need to be replaced. Key returners Zach Self and Gavin Ebenezer will look to keep Waubonsie at the top of the pack. Metea Valley transfer Alex Trimeloni is ready to contribute as well.

Neuqua Valley Boys Cross Country

Moving on to one of the strongest running programs in the state for the past 20 years, Neuqua Valley. While last fall was not the most successful season the Wildcats have produced, they were still the lone area school to qualify for state as a team. There is a lot of potential for the blue and gold this fall despite the loss of top runners Noah Scholliol, Nick Rohlwing and Charlie Rook. Zac Close and Ryan Palmer will lead a group who gained valuable experience in 2021, with Logan Brown, Andres Lopez, Nicolas Castrillon, Matthew Gutierrez and Robert Glenn all great options to round out the top five. With legendary coach Paul Vandersteen still leading the way, it will be no surprise to see Neuqua boys cross country once again competing for a trophy at state.

Naperville North Boys Cross Country

Our next team has also produced very strong teams in recent years, that would be the Naperville North Huskies. The blue and orange was home to the area’s lone All-State runner last fall in senior Gabe Ryan. Fellow seniors Harrison Boelke, Peter Harrison and Chris King have also moved on due to graduation. That leaves returning varsity members Luke Donaldson, Gabe Russell and Chris Corcoran to lead the way for a new look pack of Dawgs in 2022.

Naperville Central Boys Cross Country

The crosstown rivals of the Huskies will also be featuring a mostly new look Naperville Central varsity squad this season. Nicolas Keeling and Owen Foster have graduated along with Paul Villasenor. However, there is plenty of talent coming back in the likes of Luke Noren, Thomas Mask and Luke Flessner. The Redhawks have a new head coach this season with former assistant Grant Baganz now leading the program. He will be tasked with combining his experienced runners with some new standouts ready to make the leap onto varsity.

Metea Valley Boys Cross Country

Metea Valley did not have a season to write home about last fall, but it was a very young varsity roster. Despite losing Benjamin Lamsma and Haricharan Musunuri to graduation, the Mustangs should be returning five runners from 2021. In addition to top performers Nathan Behr and Rameez Abrar, Austin Brown, Zach Johnson and Rohan Aleti are also back. Even better news for the black and gold is that all five returnees will still be underclassman, providing more chances for growth in future seasons as well.

Benet Academy Boys Cross Country

We conclude boys cross country with the 2021 ESCC champions from Benet Academy. The Redwings also qualified for sectionals as a team last fall. A trio of strong runners were lost to graduation in Dominic Ullmer, Sean Kingston and Grant Ross. But this was a very young group a year ago and hopes are high for BA with such a strong squad coming back. Charlie Phelan, Aiden Hulett, Ryan Amidei and Finn Richards all return and just like Metea Valley, all will still be underclassmen. The boys from Benet Academy are well equipped to bring home another ESCC crown and compete for an extended run in the post season races.

Naperville Central Girls Cross Country

The girls cross country fall preview takes off with a team bursting with potential in 2022, the Naperville Central Redhawks. After finishing in 6th place at state, the program’s best finish since 1990, all seven top varsity runners are back this fall. Leading the way is the talented trio of Liv Phillips, Kate Teuting and Ava Hendron. Addison George, Julia Laird, Lola Satre-Morales and Abby Mogg are also back along with expectations that have never been higher.

Naperville North Girls Cross Country

Up next is the team that has always set the gold standard for girls cross country in the area, or maybe that should be called the blue and orange standard. Coach Dan Iverson’s Naperville North program is ready for another state run this fall despite some key losses. All-State runner Lucy Westlake and fellow senior Sophie Golobitsh both graduated, but the Huskies are always ready to reload. Emma Berres, Julie Piot, Anika Lovisa, Logan Brennan, Marissa Magana and Norah Hess are ready for the spotlight. It’s not often that a 7th place finish at state is considered a down year, but after four consecutive state championships from 2016-2019, this North team is ready to get back to competing for state trophies in 2022.

Benet Academy Girls Cross Country

Let’s shift over to the lone team representing the ESCC, Benet Academy. The 2019 2A state champions had to replace a lot of talent last fall as the team made the move up to class 3A in 2021. The Redwings are losing two more members of that 2019 championship roster after the graduation of Amelia Parisi and Mary Weber. This season, senior Louisa Diamond will serve as the unquestioned leader of the red and black. The ESCC runner up, state qualifier and lone remaining varsity performer from the championship team will get help from underclassmen like Grace Andringa, Delilah Helenhouse, Aniela Gaudio and Terese Tully. 2021 was only the third season since 1993 that the Redwings did not win the ESCC title, narrowly finishing in second to Nazareth. The Redwings are eager to soar back to the top of the conference and get back to state contender status this fall.

Metea Valley Girls Cross Country

Metea Valley will certainly miss the dynamic duo of Sarah Maggio and Keeley Behr as the 2022 season gets under way. The two helped the Mustangs to a team sectional qualification and qualified for state as individuals in their final year wearing black and gold. Making matters more challenging, Elena Lehner and Elina Roshchupkina, who both finished in the top 50 at regionals have graduated as well. The Metea coaching staff hopes to continue the development of promising returners Kamea Baker, Maya Hall, Zoe Kirkman and Taylor Poces-Bell this fall.

Waubonsie Valley Girls Cross Country

No local cross country team, regardless of gender, was less experienced than the 2021 Waubonsie Valley girls cross country runners. While that created some tough sledding a year ago, it provides plenty of opportunity for major strides forward this season. Lily Baibak returns for her sophomore campaign after being the Warriors lone state qualifier as a freshman. Waubonsie only lost one senior to graduation in Jackson Dowell. That means that Carmen Solis, Lindsey Mathews, Greta Salmon and Imaan Ali will all be back with nowhere to go but up!

Neuqua Valley Girls Cross Country

Neuqua Valley rounds out this portion of the girls cross country preview as the Wildcats will try to turn their fortunes around on the trails this fall. Sectional qualifier Ashley Robinson and fellow graduates Alyssa Mead and Ava Volanti have all moved on, leaving a young returning core. Gretchen Leland is back for her senior season, while the other three varsity returnees are all sophomores. Maggie Kalish, Grace O’Mally and American Ninja Warrior junior standout Sienna McEneaney all gained valuable experience throughout their freshman years. For a program like Neuqua Valley it would be no surprise to see a big leap from the returning runners combine with some promising new editions, leading to a push towards the top of the DVC standings.

Check out the other previews here!