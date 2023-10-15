Finley Miller leads Loyola Academy football to a 41-7 victory over Benet Academy

With a win against St. Patrick last weekend, the Benet Academy Redwings are just one win away from playoff eligibility. Standing in their way are the undefeated defending state champions, the Loyola Academy Ramblers. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Ramblers dominate the first quarter

Early in the first quarter, Loyola is already in Benet territory. Finley Miller gets the carry and plows towards the line of scrimmage. He emergers from the scrum on his feet and he’ll step into the endzone with ease. The Ramblers go up 7-0 on their first drive of the game.

Later in the quarter, Loyola Academy football is inside the 10-yard line. Ryan Fitzgerald drops back, then connects over the middle with Andrew MacPherson for the touchdown. Just seven minutes into play, the Ramblers are up 14-0.

Loyola back in possession, as the Benet offense has yet to provide a real spark. Fitzgerald throws a screen pass to Nicholas Arogundade. With a good block and a broken tackle, he’s got space down the sideline. He proves to be too quick for the Benet defense as he cruises to the endzone and Loyola go up 21-0 with less than two minutes to go in the first.

Benet Academy strikes back in the second quarter

To the second quarter, the Redwings have advanced into Rambler territory. Rocky Rosanova catches the lateral pass, looks downfield, and heaves a jump ball to Ahren Becker and he comes down with it. Benet moves inside the 10-yard line thanks to the trick play.

Moments later, Kubacki looks to his right and throws to Rosanova in the corner of the endzone and he reels it in. Benet is on the board, but still trail 21-7 with 11 minutes left in the half.

Loyola Academy football continues to score

In the third quarter, we go back to the Ramblers’ offense. They put it in the hands of Miller again and he’s able to get around the edge and turn on the jets. He speeds by the defense, utilizes a good block from Arogundade, and pick up his second touchdown of the game. Loyola extends the lead to 28-7 with seven minutes to play in the second quarter.

With two scores already, Finley Miller is looking for more. He gets the handoff near midfield and bursts through a hole in the middle of the defense. Once again, he shows off his wheels and races the endzone for the third time in the afternoon. That one makes it 41-7, which is your final score. Loyola improves to 8-0. Benet will go for the fifth regular season victory at Providence next week.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!