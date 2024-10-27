Finn Richards wins Hinsdale South Boys Cross Country Regional and Benet advances

On a breezy fall day, we are at Katherine Legge Park for the Hinsdale South 2A Boys’ Cross Country Regional. Eleven schools are competing with seventy-four runners, in today’s race. Benet placed second as a team at the 2023 Trinity regional, with Finn Richards taking first place in the individual spot. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Benet Academy boys cross country looks to advance to Sectionals as a team

With the race underway, a pack of St. Francis runners which include Michael Coco and Gavin Grover lead right out of the gate. Glenbard South’s Thomas Jochum and Nazareth’s Daniel Lewis round out the top five, with Hinsdale South’s Wojtek Gilarski and Benet’s Finn Richards in the mix.

As we head into the first mile, Benet’s Aiden Hulett is an early leader, followed by St Laurence’s Luis Flores. Hinsdale South’s Gilarski, Glenbard South’s Jochum, and Benet’s Richards are in the top five. Marmion’s Matthew Sullivan and Joseph Dorando are nearby. Glenbard South placed first in last year’s regional, with St Laurence placing third as a team last year.

Winding around the trees and downhill as mile two begins, Benet’s Richards leads a few steps over St Laurence’s Flores and Glenbard South’s Jochum. Benet’s Hulett enjoys his time in the sun in fourth, as St Laurence’s Peter Mulligan is a few seconds behind. Hinsdale South’s Gilarski and St. Francis’ Coco follow

Near the end of the 2.9-mile course, Benet’s Richards remains in first place. Glenbard South’s Jochum trails, as does St Laurence’s Flores in third.

Benet’s Finn Richards wins the 2024 Hinsdale South Cross Country Regional

With the finish in sight, Benet’s Richards makes it look easy, beating his time last year and finishing at 14 minutes and 24.84 seconds. Second place is Glenbard South’s Jochum, and in third is St Laurence’s Flores. A great race from the top three. Hulett crosses the line in fourth for Benet, and Gilarski gets fifth for the host Hornet. John Daffenberg, Matthew Sullivan, and Joseph Dorando all finish in the top 10 for Marmion. Jefferey Lange Jr, and Griffin Schneid finish inside the top 25 for Benet.

For team scores, Marmion is first with a score of 57, St. Laurence is second, and Benet is third. Glenbard South and Wheaton Academy round out the top five.