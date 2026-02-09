Five DVC girls bowlers qualify for sectionals at the Plainfield North regional

Echo Lanes in Morris is the site for the Plainfield North girls bowling regional tournament. Three DVC teams in Neuqua Valley, Naperville North, and Naperville Central are looking to make sectionals next weekend, but will have to top the likes of Lockport, Bolingbrook, and Downers Grove North. Also competing in the wheelchair division is Huskie sophomore Grace Kaufman against Lisle junior Aly Phipps. The top four teams and top 10 individuals from non-qualifying teams will advance to the sectionals tournament next weekend at the Woodridge Bowlero. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Chanel Edwards and Neuqua Valley get rolling early

Starting strong is Neuqua Valley as the Cats leap over most of the competition early. Chanel Edwards is the individual leader after the morning session, starting with a 221 in game one and 265 in game two as the Senior looks to get back to state and bring her Neuqua teammates with her.

Her fellow Wildcats join in, first Aniya Emerson curves this shot perfectly in the pocket to cash in a strike. That is followed up by Alexi Adams tossing this shot right up the gutter and breaking through as Neuqua sits third after the morning session.

Another individual doing well is Redhawk Maddie Davila, who rolls her day off with a 211 in game one, followed by a 192 to sit comfortably in the top 10 after the morning session.

Naperville North also hangs in the top 10 throughout the day. Gracie Weidman throws this up the middle, but the ball skirts just to the right, and she gets the strike down.

Felicia Openshaw joins her as she goes up the right side to take down all ten as the Huskies keep charging with the rest of the competition.

Anchoring the competition for a lot of the day is Lockport. The Porters sail their way to the front and keep the ship steady with Taylor Lane and Alyvia Matiasek manning the lead. They start the afternoon session rolling over a thousand in game four.

Also heating up is Downers Grove South as the Mustangs in sky blue gallop their way back in contention. With Nakeal Butler and Aubrey Polasek leading the charge, the Mustangs look to overtake Neuqua for the final transfer position.

Neuqua looks to hold the advantage with Lyla Wolfram, who throws it straight up the middle and pushes down all pins for the strike.

Joining her is her sister Julia, who tosses an almost identical shot good for the strike, as the Cats keep the battle going.

Leading the Huskies in the tournament is Michelle Baek, as the senior is ten for ten in pin count here, with her best on the day being a 164 in game four.

Grace Kaufman throws well in the wheelchair division

But her teammate, Grace Kaufman, leads much of the wheelchair division. She is solid on spare pickups throughout the day, as she looks to represent the blue and orange with some regional hardware. Her best score on the day is a 115 in game three.

As the tournament nears its end, the individual races heat up. Chanel Edwards continues to keep pace with this strike, as the senior’s highest afternoon score of 196 keeps her in good position to advance.

Also looking to advance is Redhawk Alice Cecil. The junior takes a trip way down left to Brooklyn, but it’s enough to get an X on the board. She hovers around the final individual spots, hoping it’s enough crack the top ten.

Also looking to hang on is Davila, in her last game, she secures a crucial strike to end her tournament with a 175 as the teams await the final results.

Multiple DVC bowlers move on to sectionals

The tournament ends with none of the DVC teams advancing to sectionals, but advancing individually are Chanel Edwards and Aniya Emerson of Neuqua Valley. Edwards finishes in fourth place overall. Maddie Davila also advances for the Redhawks. Claiming the final spot by just 14 pins is Alice Cecil of Naperville Central! For the first time in program history, two individual bowlers for Naperville Central will compete at sectionals!

Claiming the wheelchair division title by 54 pins is Huskie Grace Kaufman, as the sophomore will move to the sectionals round next weekend!

Winning the Plainfield North girls bowling regional is Lockport by over 860 pins over Bolingbrook. The Downers Grove schools take the final two transfer spots, with North in third and South in fourth.

Earning the individual title is Lockport’s Taylor Lane. Woodridge Bowlero will await the five DVC individuals and the rest of the teams next Saturday to decide who will compete at state.