Football Benet Academy vs. Marian Catholic 09.23.22

Benet Academy football battles Marian Catholic in Chicago Heights where the Redwings get a big victory over the Spartans.

We got Friday night football action down in Chicago Heights as the Benet Academy Redwings make the long road trip to battle the Marian Catholic Spartans. The Redwings will be looking to snap their two-game losing streak while the Spartans look to rebound after losing to St. Patrick last week in overtime.

2nd Quarter

Let’s begin in the second quarter where the ball game is still scoreless. Redwings quarterback Jacob Hoeppel finds reciever Pat Pitello who makes the catch and they’re knocking on the door.

The Redwings set up for a field goal looking to take their first lead of the game, but Michael Lawler’s kick hits the upright and it’s no good. They are left empty-handed on that drive and we remain scoreless in the 2nd quarter.

The Spartans look to capitilize on that Redwings miss and they do as quarterback Carter Magerski throws a quick pass to Kyle Thomas. He runs into the endzone to put the Spartans ahead 7-0.

Now it’s the Redwings turn to go down the field and they’re in the redzone as quarterback Hoeppel throws a short pass to Pierce Walsh, but he is just short of the goal line.

Next play, Hoeppel hands the ball off to Michael Lawler and he puts the Redwings on the board. This game is tied at 7 with under 3 minutes to go till halftime.

Spartans with possession as Magerski hands the ball off to Tyler Lofton, but he fumbles and it’s recovered by Brendan Smith. Can the Redwings capitilize on that turnover?

1st and goal, Hoeppel looks, but decides to keep it himself and runs into the endzone to put the Redwings ahead 13-7. They would add a touchdown pass to Walsh late in the second to give them a 20-7 lead at halftime.

3rd Quarter

The Spartans would take one step closer to getting back into the game. Kyle Thomas is now the quarterback and he throws a dime to Austin Alexander to get the first down. That puts the Spartans within striking distance.

Next play, Thomas scrambles to his left and finds Kaleb Isom in the endzone. The Spartans are back in this game down 20-14 as we end the third quarter.

4th Quarter

Here in the 4th quarter, it was the Redwings defense that stole the show. 4th and goal and the Spartans looking to take the lead. Thomas hands the ball off to Tyler Lofton, but linebacker Anthony Galgano and his teammates make a huge stop. The Redwings protect their lead.

The Spartans get another shot in good field position. Thomas fakes the handoff and throws down the field to Austin Alexander, but he can’t hang on and the Benet Academy defense makes another crucial stop with less than 5 minutes to go in the game.

The Spartans get one more opportunity to try and win the game. Thomas keeps looking and he heaves this ball down the field, but its intercepted by Brendan Smith to seal this win. The Redwings snap their two-game losing streak and get a big victory on the road as they continue to push for the playoffs.

