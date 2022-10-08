Football Benet Academy vs Saint Joseph 10.07.22

Benet Academy makes the road trip to South Bend Indiana with a 3-3 record and look to jump over the .500 mark for the first time this season. They take on the Saint Joseph Indian’s who come into this matchup with only two wins on the season. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

First Quarter

Defense is on heavy display tonight. Indian QB Alex Ortiz tries to make something happen but Michael Heiberger chases the QB and brings him down for a loss on the play.

Second Quarter

In the second quarter the Redwings try to get the offense going. Jake Hoeppel rolls out and finds a diving Rocky Rosanova for a gain of 21 yards setting BA up near the redzone.

On the very next play Hoeppel draws up the screen pass but Jack Aranowski snags it with one hand. Offense is non existence in the first half and both teams go into the locker room with doughnuts on the board.

Third Quarter

Opening drive in the second half continues with Hoeppel’s air assault as he finds Andrew Tyson coming back to make the catch for a gain of 20 yards.

Redwings are sniffing the endzone and Hoeppel continues to destroy the defense. He throws a swing pass to Pat Pitello and he’ll take the rock 26 yards in for the touchdown. First score of the game gives a Benet a 7-0 lead.

The Indians may be inside their own territory but Ortiz puts it up for his big target Daeh McCulough who catches it and is off and running down the sideline. He gets forced out of bounds but it’s a 70 yard setting Saint Joseph’s up near the 10 yards line.

But the Benet defense continues to show no mercy as David Cservenyak and Peirce Walsh team up to sack Ortiz and end their promising drive.

Fourth Quarter

Indians with the ball again fighting against time and Ortiz lays it into the hands of Austin Futa to keep their drive alive.

Last chance for Saint Joseph but Benet continues to do their thing on the defensive side getting the much needed stops and that is all she wrote. Redwings are now 4-3 on the year after the 7-0 win.

