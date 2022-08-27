Football Friday 2022 // Week One

It is time. We are back! Football Friday has returned for the 2022 high school season. It was a beautiful night for competition out on the gridiron with all six of our local teams being challenged in non-conference matchups. Let’s get to the action from the opening week of games! Football Friday is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Homewood Flossmoor vs Naperville North

We begin with the 2021 DVC champions, the Naperville North Huskies who welcome Homewood Flossmoor, one of the most consistently strong programs in the state. The Huskies looking to build on last year’s playoff appearance this fall.

10-6 Naperville North in the second quarter. Homewood-Flossmoor looking to make a play on a QB draw, but the North defense collapses as Luke Keough helps knock the ball loose and make the recovery.

A couple moments later, Northwestern commit Aidan Gray buys some time before finding a wide open Brock Pettaway in the corner of the end zone, who makes a great play to get a foot down in bounds. Huskies lead 16-6.

In the fourth quarter, Gray shows off his running ability once again as well as his escape act. The senior breaks several tackles and sprints to the sideline, picking up over 25 yards in the process.

Later in the game, Gray shows off the arm as he drops a pass perfectly into the outstretched arms of Luke Pettaway, who hauls in the touchdown. Naperville North in control the entire second half, going on to start the year with an impressive 40-21 victory.

Neuqua Valley vs Oswego

Neuqua Valley won ten games a season ago and made it all the way to the 8A quarterfinals last fall. To start their season the Wildcats making the short trip over to Oswego High School to face the always competitive Panther program.

Midway through the first quarter, Mark Mennecke with a perfectly placed pass to Grant Larkin. A 36 yard TD strike between two of the areas best puts the Cats up 7-0.

Later in the half, Oswego forced to punt. Another Neuqua senior, Carter Stare takes the ball and makes his way through the Oswego special teams, 65 yards for the touchdown. Despite three first half turnovers, Neuqua leads 14-3 at the break.

Into the third quarter, Mennecke with his second touchdown pass of the night. Carter Stare on the receiving end from 12 yards out. Neuqua Valley closes things out from there, adding a touchdown run from Jaden McGee. Big defensive lineman Justen Crawford made his presence felt all night with three quarterback sacks for the blue and gold, who improve to 1-0.

Hinsdale Central vs Naperville Central

Naperville Central and Hinsdale Central in week one has practically become an annual tradition at this point. This year it’s the Redhawks hosting the Red Devils as Naperville Central looks to make it back-to-back post season appearances this year.

The game is tied at 3-3 in the first half. Hinsdale Central ready to punt but the snap is too high. Great hustle by Gavin Wade to win the race to the ball and fall on it for the special teams touchdown. Redhawks take a 10-3 lead.

Naperville Central still leading in the 4th quarter, this Red Devils pass is tipped and intercepted by Ryan Spikerman. Big plays from the Redhawk D all night.

That leads to this deep toss to the end zone from Chris McCormack. A strike from the football and baseball star to receiver Christopher Bern, who makes a great catch through the contact. Naperville Central fired up to start the season with a big time 28-9 win over Hinsdale Central.

Waubonsie Valley vs Oswego East

Waubonsie Valley also playing in Oswego to start the season. The Warriors with a very short bus ride to Oswego East, taking on the Wolves, who defeated Waubonsie to start the season a year ago.

Opening quarter of the game, Oswego East quarterback Tre Jones connects with Michael Polubinski for a 31 yard touchdown. The Wolves strike first and lead 7-0.

Trailing 14-0 early in the third quarter and WV needs a spark. This will work! Luke Elsea with a 74-yard throw and catch to Tyler Threat. Just like that the Warriors cut the lead in half and trail 14-7.

But that is as close as Waubonsie would get. Tyler Bibbs adds a pair of second half touchdown runs for Oswego East. The Wolves run away to victory by a 35-7 score over the Warriors.

Metea Valley vs Geneva

The Mustangs of Metea Valley were one of the most improved local teams a year ago, but will have a new look roster this fall. MV travels to Geneva to begin the slate in 2022.

The Vikings get on the board first. Quarterback Nate Stempkowski drops a nice pass into the arms of Tylen Taylor who makes the grab despite tough coverage for the touchdown.

In the second quarter, Mustangs down double digits. Some great misdirection here as quarterback Nate Larson fools the defense, looking left before finding Robert Lynch wide open to his right. Lynch sprints into the end zone untouched to get Metea back in the game.

Into the third quarter now, Larson drops back to pass as Metea is in the red zone. The senior avoids the rush and fires into the corner and once again Robert Lynch makes the catch in the end zone. Second touchdown from that duo in the game.

But too much offense for Geneva as the Mustang defense was not able to get enough stops to pull out the win. Troy Velez with the touchdown here as the Vikings take the 49-23 week one win over Metea Valley.

Noblesville vs Benet Academy

Our final week one highlight is Benet Academy from the CCL/ESCC Green Division hosting an out of state opponent, the Noblesville Millers from Indiana. The Redwings starting the year at home, but playing over at College of DuPage as opposed to the traditional home turf of Benedictine University.

Early in the game, Noblesville driving. Quarterback Landon Hughes gets the Benet defense to bite on the playaction as he finds Aiden Brewer wide open for the game’s first score. 7-0 Millers.

Into the second half, Logan Shoffner takes the handoff up the middle. He appears to be stuffed, but spins free and breaks into the open field for the long TD run. Millers go up 14-0.

Later in the third quarter, new Benet starting quarterback Jacob Hoeppel fakes a handoff and throws to Owen Takahashi who takes a hit and dives into the end zone for the score. Redwings down 14-6 after three.

Final minutes of the game, Benet down 21-13 after a Michael Lawler touchdown run. Hoeppel unloads a deep ball on the move and he finds Rocky Rosanova down near the twenty yard line. Redwings in business.

Benet gets inside the five where it’s 4th and goal. Hoeppel looking to make a play rolling right but the Noblesville defense gets pressure and knocks the pass away. The comeback bid falls just short for the Redwings as Noblesville hangs on for the 21-13 win.

Standings and Schedules

Our first look at the standings here in the DVC and it’s already the same three teams as last year back on top. Naperville North, Naperville Central and Neuqua, the three playoff teams from 2021 all starting 1-0. Dekalb begins the year with a loss to Sycamore.

In the CCL/ESCC Green Division, Notre Dame wins over Willowbrook while Nazareth escapes Kankakee by a rarely seen score of 2-0! St. Rita falls to Mt. Carmel and drops to 0-1 along with Benet.

Looking at the ESCC/CCL Green schedules next week. All four teams will be playing at home. Benet Academy welcomes Moline who will be making a lengthy road trip next Friday while St. Rita has a primo matchup with Brother Rice.

The DVC has another week of non-conference action. Neuqua Valley welcomes Wheaton Warrenville South and Waubonsie Valley hosts St. Charles East. Naperville North is on the road taking on former DVC rival Glenbard North. Naperville Central travels to Plainfield North while Metea Valley heads to Lockport.

So good to have high school football back on the docket. Thank you so much for tuning in, it should be an exciting fall season ahead. We’ll see you next time for the Week 2 highlights. For Football Friday, I’m Justin Cornwell.