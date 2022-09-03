Football Friday 2022 // Week Two

The non-conference schedule rolls along as we enter week two of Football Friday for the 2022 season. Three of our teams hoping to begin the year with a 2-0 record while the other three look for their first win of the fall campaign. It’s a beautiful night for football, so let’s get to the highlights. Football Friday is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Naperville North vs. Glenbard North

One of the most anticipated matchups of the week features Naperville North traveling to Glenbard North. The Panthers took down the Huskies in a thriller a year ago as both of these former conference rivals enter the night at 1-0.

Early in the game Aidan Gray throws a quick screen to sophomore receiver Brock Pettaway, who gets a nice block from Luke Pettaway and sprints down the sidelines. 40 yards later and Naperville North has a 7-0 lead.

Late in the third quarter, the Huskies again using the up tempo running game to great effect as Nathan Jacobs takes the handoff and powers his way into the end zone. 21-7 Naperville North.

On the first play of the 4th quarter, Glenbard North knocking on the door Justin Bland throws a jump ball to Zamari Robinson, but Huskie defensive back William Korosec finds the ball and makes a great catch as Robinson never looks back for the ball. The flags come in for pass interference, but the call goes against Robinson and the interception stands for Korosec Naperville North.

On the ensuing drive, yet another Huskies running back find success on the ground. Junior Cole Arl shakes a few tackles and stays in bounds down the sideline. He goes 67 yards to paydirt as Naperville North picks up a second straight impressive victory and now stands at 2-0.

Wheaton Warrenville South vs. Neuqua Valley

Neuqua Valley in town for the home opener against Wheaton Warrenville South. The Wildcats were big winners over Oswego in week one while the Tigers hope to rebound after blowing a double digit lead to Simeon to begin their season.

Just before the end of the half, both teams struggling to get the offense going. Mark Mennecke takes the ball himself, makes a cut near the five and dives into the endzone for the touchdown. Neuqua Valley takes a 7-0 lead into the break but as you can see, Mennecke goes down with an ankle injury. He would briefly return before being replaced by Ryan Mohler for the rest of the game.

In the third quarter, the Tigers even things up with a short pass that turns into a 44 yard touchdown from Daijion Riley. This game would head to overtime.

The Wildcat defense was strong all night, and they step up to stop Wheaton South on third down to force a field goal. Neuqua Valley can then tie the game with a field goal or win it with a touchdown.

On the second play for Neuqua, Ryan Mohler bobbles the snap and rushes the toss to Jaden McGee, which is wide of the mark. The Tigers pounce on the ball and that ends the ball game. A deflating loss for the Wildcats who hope to get healthy and bounce back next week against St. Mary’s from Missouri.

Metea Valley vs. Lockport

Metea Valley with a very tough road test for a second straight week, travelling to Lockport to face the defending 8A state champions.

The Mustangs have struggled with special teams miscues this season. Here the Porters block a punt, which eventually leads to a Lockport touchdown.

In the second half, Hyatt Timosciek hauls in this jump ball pass from Drew Gallagher and fights his way into the end zone. Lockport with a commanding 31-3 lead.

Into the fourth quarter, the Mustangs get another nice connection from Noah Larson to Robert Lynch. Lynch with three touchdown catches already this season, but it’s too little too late for Metea in this one. Lockport moves to 2-0 after a 44-10 win.

Naperville Central vs. Plainfield North

Naperville Central feeling good after a big week one victory over Hinsdale Central. The Redhawks travel to Plainfield North with the hopes of remaining unbeaten against a tough Tigers squad.

Early in the game, Plainfield North backed up deep and Redhawks defensive lineman Maverick Ohle makes a great play to get the sack for a safety to open up the scoring.

Central down 6-2 in the third when quarterback Chris McCormack finds a streaking Tyler Dodd who breaks into the open field. He goes all the way, 80 yards for the touchdown. 9-6 Naperville Central after three quarters.

Plainfield North now leading 13-9 late in the 4th when Chris McCormack forces a throw under pressure. Nigel Green steps in front and takes the ball the other way. He moves down the field, looking for blocks and avoiding defenders. 90 yards later and the Tigers have the game clinching touchdown, going on to win by the score of 19-9 over Naperville Central.

St. Charles East vs. Waubonsie Valley

Waubonsie Valley ready for the home opener against St. Charles East. Celebrating senior night, the Warriors are eager to bounce back after dropping the opener to Oswego East.

Waubonsie gets off to a strong start in this one as quarterback Luke Elsea finds Brady Teeple in the open field. Teeple makes a man miss and finds the end zone from 30 yards out to put WV on top 7-0.

Into the second half, the Saints trailing 7-3. Lane Robinson to a sliding Mason Tousignant as St. Charles East jumps in front 10-7.

Last chance for Waubonsie Valley late in the 4th quarter. Luke Elsea looks for Brady Teeple once again, but the ball slips through his hands and fall incomplete. St. Charles East hangs on for the road victory in a tight matchup.

Moline vs. Benet Academy

Benet Academy with a home game for the second straight week, but this time the Redwings are playing closer to home at Benedictine University. The Wings welcome Moline making the trip from the Quad Cities. The Maroons enter at 1-0 after a win over St. Laurence to start the year.

The Redwings strike first as quarterback Jake Hoeppel rolls out and hits junior Patrick Pitello in the end zone to put Benet on top 6-0.

But Moline has a response on this beautiful throw and catch from Grant Sibley to Chase Stephens to put the Maroons on top in the early going.

Benet still trailing 13-9 in the second half, when running back Michael Lawler gets the handoff and makes a nice cut through the line. He picks up some nice downfield blocking and weaves 60 yards into the end zone to put BA on top 17-13.

Final minute of the game, Moline trailing 24-21. 4th and long for the Maroons as Grant Sibley heaves a prayer towards the end zone. The ball falls incomplete as the Redwings are able to hang on for the 24-21 win, evening their record at 1-1 in the early going.

Schedules and Standings

Time to take a look at the DVC standings after two weeks. Only one team stands on top of the conference without a defeat and that is Naperville North. DeKalb moves into a tie for second place at 1-1 after a dominating win over Plainfield South.

Notre Dame also the lone 2-0 team in the CCL/ESCC Green Division after a win over St. Patrick. St. Rita wins this week over Brother Rice while Nazareth lost a close contest to Lemont.

Next week we wrap up the non-con portion of the schedule as several out of state opponents come to town. Waubonsie Valley welcomes O’Fallon while Metea Valley has Belleville East visiting for the home opener with both teams in search of win number one.

Meanwhile, the CCL/ESCC green division continues to play other CCL/ESCC teams from different divisions as Benet Academy will host Brother Rice. St. Rita with another tough matchup against Loyola.

Week two in the books but still a long way to go in the 2022 football season. Plenty of exciting matchups just around the corner and we’ll be right back here next week for another addition of Football Friday. I’m Justin Cornwell, thanks for watching!

