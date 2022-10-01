Football Metea Valley vs. Neuqua Valley 09.30.22

Neuqua Valley football hosts Metea Valley on homecoming weekend where the Wildcats defeat the Mustangs. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

It’s homecoming weekend at Neuqua Valley High School where the 4-1 Wildcats host the 1-4 Mustangs of Metea Valley. Neuqua is coming off a gritty 14-7 win against Naperville Central while the Mustangs won their first game last week over Waubonsie Valley. Neuqua Valley football also introduced its 2022 Hall of Fame Class, which included football legend Mikey Dudek.

First Quarter

Just below two minutes into the game, the Wildcats are already into Mustang territory. Silvano Spatafora gets the handoff and has two linemen that clear the lane. He takes it 48 yards to the house for the first points of the game. Neuqua would go on to convert for two. 8-0 Wildcats.

After a Metea punt, Neuqua once again finds themselves in Mustang territory. Quarterback Ryan Mohler fakes the pitch, which draws the defenders in and leaves a streaking Grant Larkin open. He pulls it in for the 45-yard touchdown reception. Neuqua leads 15-0 just 6 minutes into the contest.

Metea now trying to claw back and Mustang receiver Robert Lynch has been a bright spot this year, but is unable to catch this pass that could have been a touchdown. Wildcats still up 15-0.

Now under three minutes left in the first, Neuqua is threatening inside the 10-yard line. Mohler rolls out to his right and finds an open Larkin in the flat for the touchdown! Neuqua leads 22-0 still in the first quarter.

Second Quarter

We’re four minutes into the 2nd quarter and after a Metea punt, their defense is looking for a spark. Linebacker Evan Hall comes sprinting through the offensive line and records the tackle for loss.

Third Quarter

Mustangs back on offense, but not for long. Noah Larson tries to find Christian Anthany Smith, but it’s picked off by Neuqua’s Nicolas Lendino. He keeps the shutout going for the Wildcats with 6 minutes left in the third.

Just seconds left now in the third quarter, Mohler gets the snap and fires a pass to running back Jaden McGee who does the rest. He trots into the endzone for the score and gives the Wildcats a 29-0 lead.

Fourth Quarter

Two minutes into the fourth quarter, Lendino strikes again with another interception. That’s his second of the night! Neuqua remains in front 29-0.

Four minutes left in the game, Neuqua is pouncing in the red zone once again. Spatafora gets the handoff, but is hit hard by Metea’s Omotayo Taiwo. That stops the Wildcats on fourth and goal!

The Wildcats would get another chance to work on their goal line offense and Spatafora finds the open lane for the score. He gets the final touchdown of the night, as Neuqua defeats Metea 36-0 . Neuqua improves to 5-1 on the season, while Metea drops to 1-5.

