Football Naperville North vs. Metea Valley 10.07.22

Naperville North football faces Metea Valley in a DVC clash where the Huskies win to become playoff eligible. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

It’s a chilly night at Metea Valley High School where the Mustangs welcome Naperville North football to their home turf. With a win, the Huskies can become playoff eligible. In last year’s matchup, the Huskies won with a last second field goal by David Olano.

First Quarter

We’ll start with the very first play from scrimmage. Aidan Gray dumps it off to Nate Jacobs who takes the pass, sheds a tackle, and outruns the Mustangs down the sideline all the way to the endzone. The Huskies go up 7-0 just seconds into the game.

After forcing a three-and-out, North has advanced inside the 10-yard line. Gray scrambles away from the pressure and then finds Peyton Seiple in the endzone for the second TD of the game. Huskies are up 14-0.

Second Quarter

Moving on to the second quarter, the Huskies are threatening again. This time, Aidan Gray takes it himself and strolls into the corner of the endzone. North now up 21-0.

Now with 4:12 left in the half, Gray hands it off to Danny Eloe who runs through a Mustang defender and then speeds around for another Husky touchdown. North now has a commanding 28-0 lead with halftime looming.

On the ensuing Mustang drive, Metea is in a power run formation and Noah Larson bursts through the middle and outpaces the North defenders to the endzone. The Mustangs finally get on the board, but are down 28-7 with 3:05 left in the 2nd.

With just a minute left in the half, the Huskies are hungry for another score. Aidan Gray evades a Mustang defender, sets his feet, and launches a deep pass to Luke Williams who hauls it in for another score. North is now up 35-7.

Third Quarter

On to the second half, this is Danny Eloe getting another carry. He speeds by the defense and crosses the goal line for the second time. North has now built a 44-7 lead.

Although the game is out of reach, Metea is still working. Backed up on its own 1-yard line, Noah Larson takes the snap and flings it up towards Robert Lynch who takes it all the way for a 99-yard TD, the longest play in stadium history. However, Naperville North goes on to win 59-14 and is now playoff eligible.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!