Football Naperville North vs. Neuqua Valley 09.16.22

Neuqua Valley football goes up against Naperville North an a highly-anticipated matchup where the Wildcats defeat the Huskies. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

This week marks the beginning of conference play and we kickoff under the lights with one of the most anticipated matchups of this early season. The Neuqua Valley Wildcats come into the contest with having won a thriller against highly-regarded St. Mary’s of Saint Louis while the Naperville North Huskies look to continue their undefeated season at 3-0.

First Quarter

North starts the contest by pulling out the big guns and launching missiles downfield. Aidan Gray drops a dime into the breadbasket of Luke Pettaway setting up the Huskies inside the 10.

Running back Nate Jacobs gives North the early lead on the road in a hostile environment. The score is 6-0 North after the missed extra point.

Neuqua Valley football start its attack on the front lines with Silvano Spatafora going beast mode. The running back churns his legs like meat in a grinder, moving the pile forward and breaking free of the scrum to rush for a huge gain putting the Wildcats inside the redzone.

Spatafora punches it in for the score. The Wildcats respond emphatically to take the lead 7-6 and so far, this one is living up to the hype.

We end the first quarter with a field goal from future Illini kicker David Olano who puts it through the uprights making it 9-7 North.

Second Quarter

The second quarter proves to be a defensive battle. Wildcats quarterback Ryan Mohler looks for his reciever Miles Miskel, but is intercepted by the swiss army knife Luke Williams.

The Neuqua defense, however, refuses to let up. Aidan Gray looking to scramble out the pocket, but gets introduced to Cole Dutkovich. The senior linebacker makes a big play as we head to halftime still at 9-7.

Third Quarter

The Wildcats start the second half fast with Spatafora continuing to carry the pigskin, bouncing outside of the Huskie defenders, and finding the end zone for his second score. Wildcats take the lead 15-9 after a successful two-point conversion.

The Wildcats don’t let up and stretch their lead, this time pulling out some Mohler Magic from under their sleeves. The quarterback turns into a reciever catching a pass out of the backfield from Matt Chevaliar for the touchdown. Another two-point conversion makes it 23-9 Neuqua.

Neuqua then finishes it off with a touchdown on the ground from Chevaliar to make it 29-9.

Fourth Quarter

A late touchdown comes for the Huskies on Aidan Gray’s quarterback keeper. However, it wouldn’t be enough as Neuqua Valley defeats Naperville North by a score of 29-16.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!