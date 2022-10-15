Football Neuqua Valley vs. DeKalb 10.14.22

Neuqua Valley football heads to DeKalb in a DVC matchup where the Barbs pull off a huge upset over the Wildcats. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

The Neuqua Valley Wildcats head to DeKalb for a week eight DVC matchup with the 6-1 Wildcats looking to boost their playoff resume. Big news for Neuqua Valley football is that quarterback Mark Mennecke is back in the lineup after being sidelined the past five weeks with multiple fractures in his right foot.

First Quarter

After a Wildcat punt, the Barbs look to send the ball back to Neuqua, but they call a fake! QB and punter Adrien McVicar picks up a new set of downs on the scramble.

A couple plays later, McVicar drops back and takes a big hit as he throws. Receiver Ethan McCarter goes up for the 50/50 ball and hauls it in. The big third down snag sets the ball inside the 10.

Now on the one-yard line, McVicar calls his own number and plows his way through for the score. Barbs up 7-0 with just over seven minutes left in the first.

The Wildcat offense is forced to punt, but their defense is able to provide a spark. Justin Dutkiewicz gets credited for the sack.

Now with under two minutes left in the first, Mennecke drops back and throws the ball to Ryan Adams, but it’s underthrown and picked off. The interception sets up good field position for DeKalb.

Second Quarter

Now into the second, McVicar throws the ball up to McCarter and he comes down with a beautiful catch. The grab extends DeKalb’s lead to 14-0 with 10 minutes left in the first half.

Wildcats on the next possession are looking to get their offense going. Mennecke rolls out and throws the ball in double coverage, but Grant Larkin is able to bring it down for the catch.

Mennecke back to pass again on third down and long as he scrambles out to his left and fumbles before recovering the ball. He’s down holding onto his leg and would not return to the game. He just can’t catch a break.

Ryan Mohler back in at QB and pitches it to Larkin, but he gets the ball stripped by a Barb defender and they take it 50 yards into Neuqua territory. DeKalb still up 14-0 with just under five to play in the first half.

McVicar looks to get something out of the turnover, but he causes one of his own. Peyton Kuhl is there for the interception, but the Wildcats can’t score before half.

Third Quarter

Into the third quarter, McVicar gets the snap and gets rushed by the Wildcat defense. Adam Filburn and Dutkiewicz are in on the sack.

Wildcats now looking to score after a penalty took away a touchdown on the previous play. Mohler tries to find Carter Stare but the ball is not in reach. DeKalb takes over and uses some clock.

Fourth Quarter

Into the fourth quarter and on fourth down, Mohler heaves the ball to Larkin who shows off his vertical, but is unable to bring in the catch and the Wildcats can’t pull off a comeback. DeKalb pulls off a huge upset and a big time win 14-0 to improve to 5-3, while Neuqua falls to 6-2 on the season.

