Football Neuqua Valley vs. Metea Valley 10.20.22

Neuqua Valley football faces Metea Valley in the final regular season game where the Wildcats become DVC champions. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

The Metea Valley Mustangs host the Neuqua Valley Wildcats in the final regular season game of the year. The Wildcats enter the game after falling on the road to DeKalb 14-0 while the Mustangs were also shut out last week at home by Naperville Central. Neuqua Valley football has a chance to secure the DVC title with a win while Metea is trying to finish its season on a high note and spoil the Wildcats’ celebrations.

First Quarter

Metea started the game with a six minute opening drive that resulted in a punt. Now here’s Neuqua’s Matt Chevalier who gets the handoff and bounces to the outside to find the end zone. He gets them on the board first with a minute left in the first quarter.

Just seconds left on the clock in the first, Metea’s Noah Larson throws a deep ball to Christian Anthany Smith, but it’s just out of reach. Neuqua leads 7-0 after one.

Second Quarter

Neuqua now on offense and Ryan Mohler drops back to throw. His pass is intended for Carter Stare, but it’s overthrown and picked off by Lucas Van Vlerah who takes the return 25 yards into Wildcat territory.

Couple plays later, Larson drops back and throws it off his backfoot with three defenders in his face. Wildcat cornerback Nicolas Lendino reaches full extension and beautifully swats the ball away.

Next play, Metea trying to find some form of offense, but the Wildcat defense isn’t having it. Adam Filburn and Gabriel Willis get in on the big third down sack.

Wildcats now on the ensuing possession, Mohler fakes the handoff to Jaden McGee, which allows Grant Larkin to get open deep and haul in the 39-yard touchdown pass. Neuqua leads 14-0.

Couple minutes later, the Wildcat defense strikes again with Willis coming off the edge and cutting inside to gather the sack. He celebrates by jumping around back to the huddle.

Neuqua’s offense now inside the five-yard line where Mohler hands it off to Chevalier and he finds his way in for the score. Wildcats extend their lead to 21-0.

In the final moments of the 2nd quarter, the Mustang defense gets in on a big third down stop. Evan Hall blitzes up the middle and gets the easy sack. The Wildcats punt, but they do pin Metea inside their ten-yard line.

Next play, with just a couple seconds left till half, Larson gets pressured and throws the ball to Robert Lynch, but it’s intercepted by Nicolas Lendino. He shows off a couple moves and is able to take it in for the pick-six. Wildcats up 28-0 at half.

Third Quarter

Now into the third quarter, Jaden McGee gets the handoff and does the rest. Wildcats up 35-0.

First and ten for Metea, Larson rolls to the right and heaves it downfield, but the ball is picked off by Nathan Waldschmidt. Just over five minutes left in the game.

Wildcats have it with Mohler rolling to his right and he decides to throw it. Although, it’s picked off once again by Van Vlerah who takes it all the way for six. It’s too little, too late, though, as Neuqua wins 35-7. With the victory, Neuqua becomes the DVC champion for the fourth time since they joined the conference in 2016 and the third time in the last four years. Neuqua now waits to find out who they will play next week in round one of the playoffs.

