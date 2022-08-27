Football Noblesville vs. Benet Academy 08.26.22

Benet Academy football matches up with Noblesville in some Friday night action where the Millers get the victory over the Redwings. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

The Benet Academy Redwings are back in some Friday night action as they head over to College of DuPage for a matchup with the Noblesville Millers from Indiana. The Millers were victorious against defending state champions Mt. Vernon last week, and look to spoil the Redwings’ opener.

First Quarter

Early on in the 1st, Landon Hughes rolls out to his right and attempts a pass to Andrew Page, but Ryan Potucek intercepts it and the Redwings take over near midfield.

On the very next play, Jake Hoeppel throws one over the middle, but Jordan Sharp is there and the Millers get the ball right back. Both defenses making big plays in the 1st quarter.

Second Quarter

Now with just 20 seconds to go in the half, Hughes lofts one into the end zone to a wide-open Christ Degni. The Millers cap off the defensive first half with a touchdown. 7-0 at the break.

Third Quarter

Moving on to the second half, this is Logan Shoffner bouncing to the outside and outrunning the Redwings all the way to the end zone. The Millers extend their lead to 14-0 with 6:30 left in the 3rd.

But the Redwings offense comes alive in the second half, thanks to big plays like this by Michael Lawler. This 30-yard run gets Benet Academy football into Noblesville territory.

Later on in that drive, Hoeppel rolls to his left and lofts a pass just over the outstretched arm of Jordan Sharp into the hands of Owen Takahashi. Takahashi is a bit shaken up on the play, but that makes it 14-6.

On the ensuing Noblesville drive, Logan Shoffner continues to run hard. This 15-yard carry gets his team back inside the 30-yard line.

Fourth Quarter

Now in the 4th quarter, Gage Gulley caps off the drive with a TD run up the middle. Noblesville is now up 21-6 with 10:16 to play.

Benet wastes no time to respond as they answer back with a Lawler touchdown run in less than 2 minutes. It’s a one-score game again.

The Millers back with the ball, Hughes throws one over the middle, but John Weidenbach lays a bone-crushing hit on the receiver and knocks the ball loose.

The Redwings take over with under 5 minutes remaining. Hoeppel scrambles to his left and flings a pass deep to Rocky Rosanova.

Right after that, Michael Lawler breaks free once again and he gets the Redwings back in the red zone with 3 minutes to go in the game. It’s still 21-13.

On fourth down, Hoeppel tries to escape the pressure, but his pass is knocked away and Noblesville takes over on downs with less than 2 minutes to go.

However, Benet gets another opportunity with 40 seconds to go. Hoeppel moves to his left, targets Pierce Walsh, but Austin Hastings snags and seals the victory for the Millers. They head back to Indiana with a hard-fought road victory over Benet.

