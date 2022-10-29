Football Playoffs Round One Naperville Central vs. Lyons Township 10.28.22

Naperville Central football faces Lyons Township in the first round of the playoffs where the Lions defeat the Redhawks. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

It’s round one of the IHSA playoffs with the 19th-seeded Naperville Central Redhawks traveling to the 14th seed, Lyons Township. The Redhawks enter at 6-3 after falling to their crosstown rival Naperville North last week. Lyons Township sits at 7-2 this year and are coming off a victory against Downers Grove North.

First Quarter

The Lions opened up the first drive with a lot through the air. Ryan Jackson rolls out left and finds Danny Pasko for the catch. Lyons Township settles for a field goal and takes an early 3-0 lead.

Second Quarter

Now just into the second quarter, Pasko receives the handoff and hits the hole hard before trucking through the goal line. His touchdown makes it 10-0 Lions with 10 minutes left in the second.

Redhawks with the ball and Chris McCormack is looking for an open receiver. Logan Devick is able to find some open space and he hauls in the pass for the 3rd down conversion.

Later in the drive, McCormack fakes the handoff and rolls out to evade the pressure. He throws it on the run to an open Jacob Conway for the touchdown. Lyons Township still up 10-7 with just under 5 minutes in the half.

Lions offense back on the field and Jackson is able to find a streaking Travis Stamm for the touchdown. Lyons Township up 17-7 with a minute left in the half.

After a quick Redhawk three and out, Jackson lobs the pass up to Graham Smith who goes up high and gets the feet down for the score. The Lions take a 24-7 lead into the break.

Third Quarter

Right out of halftime, McCormack drops back and throws one up to Devick. He hauls in the catch to keep the drive going.

A couple plays later, McCormack steps back to pass again. He finds his favorite target in Devick who snags the ball over the defender and trots his way in for the score. The Redhawks cut the lead to 24-14.

Lyons Township looking to extend the next drive on 3rd and 6. Jackson moves around the pocket and has all day, but no one is open down field. Sophomore Daniel Nussbaum comes up from coverage and gets a huge sack.

Fourth Quarter

Naperville Central football back on the attack, but not for long. McCormack tries to get the pass in to Christopher Bern, but it’s picked off by Noah Pfafflin.

On the very next play for Lyons Township, Jackson scans the field and decides to throw the ball into triple coverage. Daniel Nussbaum reads it the whole way and snags the interception. The Redhawks still trail 24-14 with 10 minutes remaining in the game.

The Redhawks are trying to save their season and McCormack does his best to keep it alive on this play. He evades the sack and rushes for a big first down.

Couple plays later, Central trailing by 10 with 6 minutes left. McCormack throws it off his back foot to an open Bern, but it goes through his hands. Central settles for a field goal.

With 70 seconds left in the game, the Redhawks need a touchdown to tie it at 24. McCormack tries to throw it away, but gets called for intentional grounding and it’s a safety. Lyons Township wins 26-17 and will move on to play Plainfield North next weekend. Naperville Central’s season comes to a close with a 6-3 record.

