Football Riverside University/Meir Co-Op vs. Naperville Central 09.09.22

Naperville Central football goes up against Riverside University/Meir Co-Op where the Redhawks take home the dominant win.

Coach Ulreich and the 1-1 Naperville Central Redhawks are looking for a win in Week 3. They go up against the Riverside University/Meir Co-Op from Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

First Quarter

Riverside is kicking off with a squip kick to running back Caleb Brown as he breaks a few tackles and works his way to the 48-yard line for a great return.

Tyler Dodd quickly gets Naperville Central football on the board as he hurdles a defender and dives to the end zone for the first touchdown of the game. It’s 7-0 with 10:36 left in the first quarter.

Peter Jefferson is back to punt for the Co-Op, but the snap goes off his hand. He picks it up, but gets tackled by Nicholas Zbylut for the safety. That extends the lead to nine.

Second Quarter

Heading into the 2nd quarter, Chris McCormack keeps it on the option and runs it in for the touchdown. 16-0 Redhawks.

Central adds another score, this time with McCormack pitching to Tyler Dodd on the speed option to stretch the lead out to 23.

Third Quarter

Going into the 3rd quarter, Caleb Brown joins in on the action scoring off the screen pass from 14 yards out. It’s now 37-0 Redhawks.

Fourth Quarter

Jumping ahead into the 4th quarter, Riverside just trying to get something going. Tobias Jewell connects with Deanthony Townes and he gets brought down inside the 30.

The visitors finally get on the board as Jewell pitches it back to Marco Ceballos for their first touchdown. They follow it up with a two-point conversion as James Clark makes the grab in the back of the end zone making it 44-8. However, Naperville Central takes home the dominant win. The Redhawks face off against Waubonsie Valley at home on Senior Night next week.

