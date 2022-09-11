Football St. Mary’s (MI) vs. Naperville North 09.10.22

Naperville North football takes on St. Mary’s from Michigan on a Saturday matinee where the Huskies win comfortably. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

The Naperville North Huskies hit the gridiron Saturday afternoon to take on out-of-state St. Mary’s making the trip from Michigan here to Naperville. The Huskies come in looking to continue their undefeated record.

First Quarter

Huskies waste no time getting on the board. On the second play of the game, running back Nathan Jacobs takes the handoff, bounces it outside and streaks down the sideline for the score. They strike first making it 7-0.

The Eaglets take the field against the Huskie defense, but they turn the ball over. Running back Zane Nessen fumbles the pigskin and defenseive lineman Jackson Bauer pounces on top to secure the takeaway. The Huskies get the ball back with great field position.

Naperville North football capitalizes as Aidan Gray connects with Danny Eloe. Eloe would then punch it in for the touchdown afterwards.

Eaglets are finally able to get going with quarterback Brayden Ledin finding Ryan Mooney through the air. Mooney then turns on the jets striding into the end zone. St. Mary’s gets back into the game making it 13-7.

Second Quarter

The Huskie offense picks up right where they left off with Gray throwing a dime right over the defender’s shoulder to find Brock Pettaway for the touchdown. Huskies extend their lead to 13.

St. Mary’s tries to keep it close with Ledin finding reciever Jack Bartus and he gets tackled inside the 5. The Huskie defense holds the Eaglets to a field goal making it 20-10.

However, the Eaglets still have no answer for the run. Danny Eloe bursts though the hole, sheds off a defender and shows his speed taking it to the house on another long run to score his second TD of the game. Huskies take the lead into the half up 27-13.

Third Quarter

St. Mary’s starts the second half with the ball. After marching down the field into Huskie territory, they get stood up by the defense. Defensive lineman Gavin Ericksen sacks Ledin in the backfield for the turnover on downs.

Huskies moved the ball for big chunks of yards in the second half. This time with Brock Pettaway catching the screen pass from Gray and taking it down to the 5.

On the next play, reciever Luke Williams gets in on the act catching the slant pass from Gray making it look easy. Huskies are now cruising up 34-13.

Fourth Quarter

Danny Eloe wraps up the victory for North finding the end zone once again by cutting up field and fighting to get over the goal line for his third score of the day. Naperville North earns itself the weekend win beating St. Mary’s comfortably 40-13.

