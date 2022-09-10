Football St. Mary’s vs. Neuqua Valley 09.09.22

Neuqua Valley football hosts St. Mary’s in an non-conference clash where the Wildcats pick up a big win over the Dragons. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

We’re at Neuqua Valley High School where the Wildcats host the Dragons from St. Mary’s of St. Louis. Neuqua Valley football is starting its junior quarterback Ryan Mohler as Mark Mennecke nurses an injury. St. Mary’s was the Missouri Class 3 State Champions last year.

First Quarter

First quarter action, the Wildcats cash in on the play action as they catch the Dragons off guard. Mohler finds tight end Ryan Mascari wide open for the touchdown. 7-0 NV.

Second Quarter

Neuqua is in control early, marching down the field again in the second quarter, but disaster strikes. A fumbled handoff leads to a scoop and score by Gabe Booker for St. Mary’s. Wildcats block the PAT, though, to keep a 7-6 lead.

St. Mary’s eventually finds themselves inside the 5 and they run a jet sweep to Chase Hendricks who finds paydirt for the Dragons. They fall short on a two-point conversion so they lead 12-7.

On the ensuing kickoff Neuqua’s Miles Miskel provides the spark that the Wildcats need to stay in this one. A huge return for Miskel as he finds an opening and runs down the sidelines for a big return. Neuqua with a chance to pull ahead before half.

Neuqua gets the ball inside the 10, and they turn to senior leader Grant Larkin who comes through for his team. He takes the direct snap and makes a great effort to find the end zone and pull Neuqua ahead 14-12.

Third Quarter

3rd quarter and Neuqua’s defense looks to make something happen and they do just that. Nicolas Lendino rips the ball away right out of the hands of Chase Hendricks. An incredible play by Lendino.

Late in the 3rd, we find both offenses struggling a bit. A bad snap here for St. Mary’s leads to a fumble and Neuqua is able to fall on it in its opponent’s territory. Another big turnover forced by the Wildcats.

Fourth Quarter

The Wildcats capitalize on that takeaway as Ryan Mohler scores on the QB sneak and Neuqua leads 21-12. That makes it a two-posession game.

The Dragons of St. Mary’s look to turn it on, however. David Leonard with a nice pass to De’Shaun Stevenson to get the Dragons into the redzone.

A few plays later, the Dragons give it to their bruiser John Roberts Jr. who punches it in and we’ve got a game. St. Mary’s converts the 2-pointer this time and it’s 21-20.

The Dragons hold Neuqua to get the ball back with 2 minutes left, but the Wildcats defense absolutely steps up when it needs to. Gabriel Willis tracks down Leonard on 4th down and Neuqua has a chance to kneel this one out.

Neuqua turns it over on downs trying to run the clock out and St. Mary’s gets one last play. Leonard tosses one up towards the end zone, but Nicolas Lendino is there for the interception to end it. What a win for the Wildcats. 21-20 is your final.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!