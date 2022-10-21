Football Waubonsie Valley vs. DeKalb 10.20.22

It’s the final week of the football regular season. Waubonsie Valley closes out their 2022 campaign on the road at DeKalb. A win for the Barbs and they automatically clinch a playoff spot. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

First Quarter

Starting this game with Waubonsie forced to punt. Ethan McCarter is back to receive for the barbs as he avoids a tackles and he returns the punt to the 10 yard line.

Next play Adrien McVicar hands off to Jamari Brown who avoids a couple of tackles and makes his way into the end zone for the opening touchdown.

Luke Elsea’s turn with the football. He steps back and finds Sean Bizon on the outside for a 25 yard gain.

Second Quarter

Same drive for WV but in the second quarter. John Dardis steps on the field to attempt a 30 yard field goal, and he nails it. Warriors trail by four.

Waubonsie gets the ball right back. Elsea peels off to his right and he finds Sean Bizon for a big first down.

Time winding down in the first half. Elsea is looking for Drew McSpadden downfield but the pass is broken up by Austin Martin. Barbs lead 7-3 going into the break.

Third Quarter

DeKalb opens up play in the third quarter. Adrien McVicar hands off to Jamari Brown who sprints straight down the middle of the field running 30 yards for his second touchdown of the game.

A couple of minutes later and the Barbs are on the attack again. This time McVicar hands off to Talen Tate who shows off his speed running through the entire Waubonsie defense for a 55 yard touchdown run. Just like that DeKalb is up 21-3.

Luke Elsea and Waubonsie trying to get something going. Elsea throws to the outside but its intercepted by Austin Martin. Another big play defensively for Martin.

Turning the big play into points. McVicar gives it to Ethan McCarter who takes the outside route running in a touchdown of his own.

That’s where we’ll end it. A dominate third quarter from DeKalb helps the Barbs take down Waubonsie Valley by a score of 28-3.

