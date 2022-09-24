Football Waubonsie Valley vs. Metea Valley 09.23.22

It’s time for this years edition of the Eola Bowl. Both Waubonsie Valley and Metea Valley are still looking for their first win of the season. What better way for one of these teams to pick up win number one, then against their rivals. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

First Quarter

Starting the game two minutes in. Luke Elsea finds Tyler Threat on the outside and the junior does the rest breaking two tackles and running 37 yards to open up the scoring.

Second Quarter

Moving into the second quarter. Metea has a third and one as Noah Larson decides to take it himself getting a huge first down for the Mustangs.

However, the drive comes to a halt and the Mustangs have to settle for a field goal which Nico Carrier nails from 15 yards out. Metea trails by four with a lot of time left in the game.

Third Quarter

Third quarter now with the ball in the hands of Luke Elsea who is quickly shut down and sacked by Noah Larson. With that, WV is forced to punt.

Next drive for the home team. Larson hands off to Davon Draughon who bobs and weaves his way through the crowd for a 25 yard gain.

Fourth Quarter

Same possession but in the 4th quarter. Noah Larson has time in the pocket and right before he is taken down he fires downfield and finds a wide open Christian Smith who runs in the 37 yard touchdown. Metea takes the lead 10-7 with ten minutes left to play.

A couple of minutes later and the Mustangs find themselves in a 4th and 1 situation as Noah Larson decides to keep it himself and he converts on the massive fourth down play.

After the big play by Larson, Metea makes their way into the red zone. Larson once again goes for the QB keeper and it pays off as he runs in the 10 yard touchdown. Mustangs extend their lead to ten with two minutes to play.

Luke Elsea and Waubonsie looking for one last chance. Elsea looks downfield but his pass is picked off by Evan Hall.

Metea Valley wins the Eola Bowl for a second straight year and they take down Waubonsie Valley by a score of 17-7.

